Pope Francis Discusses Freedom for Migrants on World Day of Migrants and Refugees

Pope Francis released his message for the 109th World Day of Migrants and Refugees on May 11, acknowledging the complex nature of migratory flows and the need for analysis of different stages such as departure, arrival, and the possibility of returning home. This year's World Day of Migrants and Refugees will be observed on September 24, with the theme "Free to choose whether to migrate or to stay."



5/11/2023

The Holy Father recognized that forced migrations are often caused by persecutions, wars, atmospheric phenomena, and extreme poverty, and emphasized the need to eliminate these causes to end forced migration. He called for a shared commitment among all to halt the arms race, economic colonialism, the plundering of resources, and the devastation of the environment.

To make migration a truly free choice, the pope stressed the importance of ensuring equal access to the common good, fundamental rights, and integral human development for everyone. He called on countries and the international community to work together to guarantee the right not to be forced to emigrate and to live in peace within one's own country.

Pope Francis also reminded the faithful to see migrants as Christ himself and to show maximum respect for their dignity by building bridges and not walls. He encouraged communities to welcome, protect, promote, and integrate everyone, without distinctions or exclusions, in whatever place they choose to build their future.