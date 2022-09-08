We Pray for the Soul of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning British monarch, has died. She was 96 years old and sat on the throne for 70 years and seven months.

Queen Elizabeth II has passed away. Highlights

9/8/2022 (29 minutes ago)

By Marshall Connolly (Catholic Online)9/8/2022 (29 minutes ago) Published in Europe Keywords: Queen Elizabeth II, death, soul

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Queen Elizabeth II has died at Balmoral Palace, in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The longest reigning monarch in British history, she ruled for 70 years and seven months. It is expected she will be succeeded by her son, Prince Charles, who will become Charles III of England when crowned.

Elizabeth was born by caesarian section on April 21, 1926 in London's affluent Mayfair district. Her father was King George VI of England.

Although a child during the Second World War, Elizabeth used her position to host events to support the war effort and was trained as a driver and mechanic in the Auxiliary Territorial Service.

She married Prince Phillip of Greece and Denmark in 1947, a royal she had known since childhood.

When her father, King George VI died in 1952 and Elizabeth was crowned queen.

During her reign, the British Empire declined in size and prominence as more than 20 nations under colonial rule were granted independence. Several such nations continued to acknowledge her as queen and have retained, even to this day, her likeness on coins and currency.

Queen Elizabeth II bore four children, Charles, Anne, Andrew, and Edward. Beginning in the 1990s, scandal plagued the royal household with divorces, a fire at Windsor Castle, allegations of moral and financial impropriety, and eventually, tragedy with the death of Princess Diana.

Throughout these difficult times in her household, Elizabeth remained steadfast, keeping household matters as private as possible with dignity. Although tabloid publications have long plagued the Royal family with scandalous allegations, Queen Elizabeth's own moral fortitude and steadfast demeanor were a source of pride and inspiration for the British people.

In recent years, her public appearances declined in number, but when she did appear, she took care to remain regal and dignified.

Only yesterday, the day before her passing did she appear unhealthy to many, during an official meeting. Following the meeting her doctors advised her to remain in bed and under observation. Less than a day later, she passed away, surrounded by her children and grandchildren who traveled on short notice to be at her bedside.

Today, the whole world prays for the repose of the soul of Queen Elizabeth II of England.