We Pray for the Soul of Queen Elizabeth II
FREE Catholic Classes
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning British monarch, has died. She was 96 years old and sat on the throne for 70 years and seven months.
Queen Elizabeth II has passed away.
Highlights
9/8/2022 (29 minutes ago)
Published in Europe
Keywords: Queen Elizabeth II, death, soul
LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Queen Elizabeth II has died at Balmoral Palace, in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The longest reigning monarch in British history, she ruled for 70 years and seven months. It is expected she will be succeeded by her son, Prince Charles, who will become Charles III of England when crowned.
Elizabeth was born by caesarian section on April 21, 1926 in London's affluent Mayfair district. Her father was King George VI of England.
Although a child during the Second World War, Elizabeth used her position to host events to support the war effort and was trained as a driver and mechanic in the Auxiliary Territorial Service.
She married Prince Phillip of Greece and Denmark in 1947, a royal she had known since childhood.
When her father, King George VI died in 1952 and Elizabeth was crowned queen.
During her reign, the British Empire declined in size and prominence as more than 20 nations under colonial rule were granted independence. Several such nations continued to acknowledge her as queen and have retained, even to this day, her likeness on coins and currency.
Queen Elizabeth II bore four children, Charles, Anne, Andrew, and Edward. Beginning in the 1990s, scandal plagued the royal household with divorces, a fire at Windsor Castle, allegations of moral and financial impropriety, and eventually, tragedy with the death of Princess Diana.
Throughout these difficult times in her household, Elizabeth remained steadfast, keeping household matters as private as possible with dignity. Although tabloid publications have long plagued the Royal family with scandalous allegations, Queen Elizabeth's own moral fortitude and steadfast demeanor were a source of pride and inspiration for the British people.
In recent years, her public appearances declined in number, but when she did appear, she took care to remain regal and dignified.
Only yesterday, the day before her passing did she appear unhealthy to many, during an official meeting. Following the meeting her doctors advised her to remain in bed and under observation. Less than a day later, she passed away, surrounded by her children and grandchildren who traveled on short notice to be at her bedside.
Today, the whole world prays for the repose of the soul of Queen Elizabeth II of England.
Click to Save 25% Now
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Saint of the Day for Thursday, Sept 8th, 2022
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Popular Saints
-
Saints & Angels
-
Female / Women Saints
-
St. Adrian
-
A Prayer for the Queen of England After Holy Mass
-
Prayer for the Dead
-
The Apostles' Creed
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Friday, September 09, 2022
- St. Peter Claver: Saint of the Day for Friday, September 09, 2022
- Parent's Prayer: Prayer of the Day for Friday, September 09, 2022
- Daily Readings for Thursday, September 08, 2022
- St. Adrian: Saint of the Day for Thursday, September 08, 2022
- A Prayer for Grandparents: Prayer of the Day for Thursday, September 08, 2022
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Click to Save 25% Now
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.