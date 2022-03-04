We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Luminous Angels seen over the Ukraine, according to Major Archbishop
The leader of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church said on Friday that "many people" have told him that they have seen "luminous angels over the land of Ukraine."
Photo by Thomas Tucker on Unsplash
Highlights
3/4/2022 (13 hours ago)
Published in Europe
Keywords: Ukraine, Angels, Luminous Angel, St. Michael
span>Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk was speaking in a video message recorded on March 4 in the besieged Ukrainian capital Kyiv, whose patron saint is St. Michael the Archangel.
"Here in Kyiv we perceive that the patron of our city is the Archangel Michael who with the cry 'Who is like God?' cast into the abyss Lucifer - the one who rose up against God's truth and was the leader of the diabolical armies," he said.
"We perceive today that the Archangel Michael together with the whole Heavenly Host is fighting for Ukraine. So many people from throughout Ukraine are turning to me saying that they saw luminous angels over the land of Ukraine."
He added: "Today we pray: O Archangel Michael and all the Powers of Heaven, fight for Ukraine! Cast down that devil who is attacking us and killing us, bringing devastation and death!"
Social media users have shared unverified images purporting to show cloud formations resembling angels in Kyiv.
Look at the sky. There is an Angel above Kiev
#ukraine pic.twitter.com/RB92Vc3Svkâ€" Ukraine Updates (@WW3updated) February 26, 2022
The city's association with the Archangel Michael dates back to the medieval era, when the saint featured on the seals of the grand princes of Kievan Rus.
The capital's coat of arms depicts the Archangel holding a flaming sword and a shield, and a sculpture of the saint stands atop the Lach Gates at Independence Square.
Sightings of angels have been reported in previous wars. A famous example is the Angel of Mons, which was said to have protected British soldiers during World War I's Battle of Mons in Belgium in 1914. Despite scant evidence, the story captured the British public's imagination and continues to attract interest today.
