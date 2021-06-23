Shop Catholic - Support Catholic - FREE Shipping $60+
Spider-Man drops in on Pope Francis
FREE Catholic Classes
Pope Francis received a special guest during his weekly audience on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
[Picture by Vatican Media]
Highlights
6/23/2021 (1 hour ago)
Published in Europe
Keywords: Spider-Man, superhero, hero, Pope Franics
LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - Many in attendance, or viewing via the livestream, were surprised to see none other than, Spider-Man sitting in the audience.
Twenty-eight-year-old Mattia Villardita, the man behind the red and blue mask, stopped by to say hello to the pope and present him with his very own Spider-Man mask. He wears the comic-book costume and visits sick children in hospitals all across Italy.
"I'm Catholic and I'm very happy about this experience," Villardita told CNA afterward, noting that Pope Francis already knew who he was and about his "mission."
"He told me to take a lot of selfies with the kids in the square," he said.
Last year, Villardita received a special honor for his "heroic" actions when he was made a Cavalier of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic by the Italian President.
Villardita explained to CNA that he uses his own personal experience as a patient for 19 years at the Gaslini Pediatric Hospital in Genoa, Italy for a congenital malformation to help the current patients and their families.
Just two years ago, he launched his project, "Superheroes in the Ward," with the help of some friends who also dress up as popular characters.
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- The Rosary in English
- Come Holy Spirit
- Hail, Holy Queen
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. John Francis Regis
- St. Emily de Vialar
- St. Germana Cousin
- St. Luthgard
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.