 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Holocaust Remembrance Day: 'Be aware of how this road of death, extermination, and brutality began'

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Europe
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes
Pope Francis speaks on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

January 27 marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day and stands as the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Click to Watch the Holocaust Remembrance Day: 'Be aware of how this road of death, extermination, and brutality began' video Click to play video now
Saints Fun Facts Coloring Book FREE PDF

Free PDFs: Hail Mary, Our Father, How to Pray the Rosary & more

PDF educational & learning resources for Students, Parents, and Teachers and it’s 100% FREE. How to Pray the Rosary, Hail Mary, Our Father, Saints, Prayers, Coloring Books, Novenas, Espanol and more. All FREE to download and faithful to the Magisterium. Download Now >

All FREE PDF's Newest FREE PDF's Apostolic Exhortation Books Coloring Books/Pages Encyclicals Español Jesus Lent / Easter Novenas Prayers Rosary Saints Saints Fun Facts
Photo by: peter89ba from pixabay

Photo by: peter89ba from pixabay

Highlights

By Abigail James (NEWS CONSORTIUM)
1/27/2021 (1 hour ago)

Published in Europe

Keywords: Holocaust, International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Pope Francis, Prayer,

LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - During his general audience on Wednesday, held in the library of the Apostolic Palace, Pope Francis urges us to be aware that "these things [the Holocaust] can happen again."

"We commemorate the victims of the Holocaust and all those persecuted and deported by the Nazi regime. To remember is an expression of humanity. Remembrance is a sign of civilization. To remember is a condition for a better future of peace and fraternity," he stated, according to Catholic News Agency. 

"Remembrance also means being careful because these things can happen again, starting with ideological proposals that are intended to save a people and end up destroying a people and humanity. Be aware of how this road of death, extermination, and brutality began."

"The International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust is a time to mourn those who disappeared and to reflect upon the choice of the individuals and governments that allowed this genocide to unfold. It is also a call for vigilance and for action, to address the root causes of hatred and prevent future atrocities from happening," stated Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, in an official message for the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

On this important day in history (and every other day of the year too), let us remember what happened during this tragic period of history. Let us pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Holocaust and pray for their souls. And let us work hard to prevent something like this from ever happening again.  

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Holocaust Remembrance Day: 'Be aware of how this road of death, extermination, and brutality began'

LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)

Face Mask with Cross BOGO 50% OFF

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this.

Deacon Keith Fournier Today, we humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you donate just $5.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online is useful. If Catholic Online has given you $5.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, Catholic information that their work matters. If you are one of our rare donors, you have our gratitude and we warmly thank you. Help us do more >

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!