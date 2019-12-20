Pope Francis surprises high school students before Christmas break
FREE Catholic Classes
By Hannah Brockhaus
12/20/2019 (3 hours ago)
Catholic Online (https://www.catholic.org)
Pope Francis Friday made a surprise visit to a high school in Rome, where he spoke to about 800 students and answered questions about war, peace, and the coexistence of different cultures and religions.
Pope Francis visits Pilo Albertelli high school in Rome Dec 20 2019
Highlights
By Hannah Brockhaus
Catholic Online (https://www.catholic.org)
12/20/2019 (3 hours ago)
Published in Europe
Keywords: POPE FRANCIS, ROME, ITALY, VATICAN
Rome, Italy, (CNA) - Pope Francis Friday made a surprise visit to a high school in Rome, where he spoke to about 800 students and answered questions about war, peace, and the coexistence of different cultures and religions.
The Pilo Albertelli State High School is close to the Basilica of Saint Mary Major. The pope arrived there by car in the morning Dec. 20.
According to Matteo Bruni, Holy See press office director, students performed a song for Francis and the dean of the school gave an address.
Pope Francis rang the school bell and wished everyone a Merry Christmas.
He also answered several questions from students, Bruni said, including one about different cultures and religions living together. The pope answered the question by speaking about immigration, also in his own country of Argentina, and about the "need to live together."
"In addressing non-believers, he emphasized the value of witness to awaken curiosity about the Gospel and faith," Bruni said
Pope Francis reminded the students about the importance of leisure and dreams, which bring "oxygen to the soul." He also addressed the problem of loneliness, which can lead to melancholy, and spoke about the difficult road of gratuitous love which is made possible through patience and "small sacrifices."
He also spoke about the important relationship between a teacher and a student.
One student asked him about the seeming contradiction in using war to bring about peace and security. The pope spoke about the difficult situations in some countries and referenced a video message on the theme of peace he recorded earlier the same day with the secretary general of the United Nations.
At the start of the visit, Francis greeted faculty and staff with the director of L'Osservatore Romano, Andrea Monda, who was formerly a religion teacher at the high school.
As religion teacher, in 2018 Monda led a group of 15 students in writing the meditations for the pope's Way of the Cross at the Colosseum on Good Friday March 30, 2018.
Pope Francis also greeted these students during his meeting.
Monda told CNA in 2018 that he sees the pope's choice to entrust young people with the Via Crucis reflections as being in line with the greater focus of his pontificate, "trying to give a voice to those who have no voice."
In Monda's view, young people are also often at the peripheries. But Pope Francis says not to speak only about youth or to youth, but to "let the youth talk and then listen to them."
---
'Help Give every Student and Teacher FREE resources for a world-class Moral Catholic Education'
Copyright 2019 - Distributed by THE CALIFORNIA NETWORK
More Europe
Pope Francis installs cross in Vatican for migrants who died in Mediterranean Watch
Pope Francis Thursday hung a cross encircled by a life jacket inside a Vatican building in memory of migrants and refugees who have lost ... continue reading
Benedict XVI creates foundation for Catholic journalism in Germany Watch
In what came as a surprise to many members of the Catholic elite in Germany, Pope emeritus Benedict XVI has launched a foundation for ... continue reading
Pope Francis and UN Secretary General record video urging religious freedom, climate protection Watch
Pope Francis and the United Nations Secretary General AntÃ³nio Guterres recorded a video message together at the Vatican Friday in which ... continue reading
Pope Francis surprises high school students before Christmas break Watch
Pope Francis Friday made a surprise visit to a high school in Rome, where he spoke to about 800 students and answered questions about war, ... continue reading
Former Continuing Anglican bishop to be received into the Catholic Church Watch
Gavin Ashenden, a former Honorary Chaplain to the Queen in the Church of England who was consecrated a bishop in a Continuing Anglican ... continue reading
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
- Trending Prayers:
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- The Angelus
- Act of Contrition
- Christmas Prayer
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.