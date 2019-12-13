 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Pope Francis: Our Lady of Guadalupe is 'woman, mother, and mestiza'

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Europe
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes

By CNA News
12/13/2019 (4 days ago)
Catholic Online (https://www.catholic.org)

Pope Francis celebrated Dec. 12 Mass in St. Peter's Basilica for the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, at which the pope mentioned that through the apparition, Mary revealed herself to be the mother of all humanity.

Papa Francisco Virgen Guadalupe

Papa Francisco Virgen Guadalupe

Highlights

By CNA News
Catholic Online (https://www.catholic.org)
12/13/2019 (4 days ago)

Published in Europe

Keywords: POPE FRANCIS, VATICAN CITY, VATICAN

Vatican City, (CNA) - Pope Francis celebrated Dec. 12 Mass in St. Peter's Basilica for the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, at which the pope mentioned that through the apparition, Mary revealed herself to be the mother of all humanity.

In his off-the-cuff homily, the pope talked about three aspects of Our Lady of Guadalupe: that she was a woman, a mother, and a mestiza.

While Christians have honored Mary under many titles, the Pope said, "nothing else is needed" than to remember her as a woman of holiness, an example for all woman, a faithful disciple of Christ, Pope Francis said.

"It is that simple," the pope added.

Mary also "is our Mother, the Mother of our peoples...the mother of our hearts," Pope Francis added.

The pope said Mary is the mother of the Church, and an image of the Church, and that a "Marian sense" is needed to see the Church as she is, and to understand the role of women in the Church.

"What can be said of Mary can also be said of the Church, which is feminine," Pope Francis said.

Finally, Pope Francis said that Our Lady of Guadalupe wanted be seen as a "mestiza."

"She became a mestizo to show that she is everyone's mother," the pope said, adding that Mary fosters solidarity among all people, united in Jesus Christ.

---


'Help Give every Student and Teacher FREE resources for a world-class Moral Catholic Education'


Copyright 2019 - Distributed by THE CALIFORNIA NETWORK

Comments

More Europe

Accused nuncio to France resigns post Watch

Image of Archbishop Luigi Ventura

Pope Francis Tuesday accepted Archbishop Luigi Ventura's resignation as apostolic nuncio to France. Ventura was accused of sexual assault ... continue reading

Pope Francis: Our Lady of Guadalupe is 'woman, mother, and mestiza' Watch

Image of Papa Francisco Virgen Guadalupe

Pope Francis celebrated Dec. 12 Mass in St. Peter's Basilica for the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, at which the pope mentioned that ... continue reading

Pope Francis celebrates 50th ordination anniversary by honoring his mentor Watch

Image of Fr. Bergoglio

Fifty years ago on Dec. 13, Jorge Mario Bergoglio was ordained a Jesuit priest in Argentina. As pope, he will celebrate his ordination ... continue reading

Pope Francis taps Minnesota farm boy to lead Sioux Falls diocese Watch

Image of Bishops pectoral cross

Pope Francis Thursday accepted the resignation of Bishop Paul Joseph Swain of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and appointed Minnesota priest Fr. ... continue reading

How the Church is honoring pilots and the 'flying' house of the Virgin Mary Watch

Image of

At first glance, pilots and plane passengers have little in common with the Holy House of Mary in Loreto, Italy. Loreto, Italy, (CNA) - At ... continue reading

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Advent Reflection - Day 18 - The Third Wednesday of Advent

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.