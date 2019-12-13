Pope Francis: Our Lady of Guadalupe is 'woman, mother, and mestiza'
By CNA News
12/13/2019
Pope Francis celebrated Dec. 12 Mass in St. Peter's Basilica for the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, at which the pope mentioned that through the apparition, Mary revealed herself to be the mother of all humanity.
In his off-the-cuff homily, the pope talked about three aspects of Our Lady of Guadalupe: that she was a woman, a mother, and a mestiza.
While Christians have honored Mary under many titles, the Pope said, "nothing else is needed" than to remember her as a woman of holiness, an example for all woman, a faithful disciple of Christ, Pope Francis said.
"It is that simple," the pope added.
Mary also "is our Mother, the Mother of our peoples...the mother of our hearts," Pope Francis added.
The pope said Mary is the mother of the Church, and an image of the Church, and that a "Marian sense" is needed to see the Church as she is, and to understand the role of women in the Church.
"What can be said of Mary can also be said of the Church, which is feminine," Pope Francis said.
Finally, Pope Francis said that Our Lady of Guadalupe wanted be seen as a "mestiza."
"She became a mestizo to show that she is everyone's mother," the pope said, adding that Mary fosters solidarity among all people, united in Jesus Christ.
