Vatican Approves Mayan Rite of the Mass

The Vatican recently granted approval for the Mayan Rite of the Mass, according to Life Site News, a liturgical adaptation designed for the indigenous communities of the Diocese of San CristĂłbal de Las Casas in Mexico. Cardinal Felipe Arizmendi Esquivel, bishop emeritus of the diocese and a key advocate for the rite, announced the approval in his weekly column on November 13, 2024. The recognition, granted by the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments with the authority of Pope Francis, marks only the second such cultural adaptation of the Novus Ordo Mass since the Second Vatican Council, the first being the Zaire Rite in Africa.



Cardinal Arizmendi emphasized that these liturgical changes are not a departure from Catholic doctrine but rather a cultural expression of the Roman Rite. "They are the liturgy of the Church, and not just customs and habits that are viewed with suspicion," he explained, underscoring that the adaptations integrate indigenous practices into the Mass while maintaining fidelity to its core elementsrite incorporates elements such as ritual dances during specific parts of the Mass, the involvement of women as incense bearers, and lay leadership in certain prayers.

Ritual Dances: These are performed during the Offertory, the Prayer of the Faithful, or after Communion. Described as "simple movements" accompanied by traditional music, the dances aim to express devotion in a culturally resonant way.

Incense Ministry: In a significant departure from traditional practice, women will perform the role of incense bearers. After the priest blesses the incense, women use culturally specific incense burners to incense the altar, sacred images, and the congregation.

Lay Leadership: A layperson of moral standing may lead communal prayers at various points, such as the beginning of Mass or during the Prayer of the Faithful. Cardinal Arizmendi clarified that these roles do not replace the priest's position as the celebrant but rather enhance communal participation.

The Mayan Rites' cultural elements, such as references to the four cardinal directions, have raised concerns about their compatibility with Catholic theology. Critics argue that these practices draw on indigenous traditions that may conflict with the Church's monotheistic framework. For example, a draft version of the rite included references to "caressing the face of Mother Earth" and invoking God through the four cardinal points, which some interpret as rooted in Mayan polytheism. While such practices were omitted from the Vatican-approved version, concerns remain about their theological implications .

Cardinal Arizmendi defended that it is a means of "incarnation of faith" in indigenous expressions. "If there are deviations in some indigenous customs, we can help them to reach their fullness in Christ and in his Church," he stated, highlighting the evangelizing potential of the adaptations .

The approval of the Mayan Rites with the Vatican's consideration of the Amazonian Rite, another cultural adaptation linked to the 2019 Amazon Synod. The Amazonian Rite, set to undergo a three-year experimental phase, aims to integrate liturgical practices reflective of the region's cultural and spiritual heritage. Like the Mayan Rite, it has faced criticism for allegedly diluting Catholic orthodoxy to accommodate local traditions .

The Mayan Rite's emphasis on cultural diversity within the Church, aligning with his call for a "Church with an Amazonian face." However, its approval has also reignited debates about the limits of inculturation. While supporters view the rite as a bridge between indigenous traditions and Catholic worship, detractors warn that such adaptations risk introducing theological ambiguities.

As the Church continues to navigate these cultural adaptations, the question remains: how can the Church honor cultural diversity while safeguarding doctrinal integrity? For now, the Mayan Rite stands as a testament to the Vatican's effort to engage with indigenous communities in a spirit of respect and evangelization.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Your support makes stories like this possible!

Catholic Online is completely donor supported, allowing us to report on what truly is happening in the world, free of charge and uncensored. A donation to Catholic Online will ensure millions around the world can continue to come to our site to find the faith people are so desperately searching for in life.