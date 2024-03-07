Pope Francis Appoints Retired Judge to Investigate Canadian Sexual Abuse Allegations

The Archdiocese of Quebec in Canada has announced that Pope Francis has appointed a retired judge to lead an investigation into the accusations of sexual abuse against Cardinal Gerald Lacroix, charges that the cardinal "categorically" denies.



In a statement released on March 4, the Archdiocese of Quebec disclosed that it was informed on February 8 of Pope Francis commissioning Andre Denis, a former judge of the Superior Court of Quebec, to conduct an investigation into the accusations against Lacroix.

Lacroix, the archbishop of Quebec and member of the Council of Cardinals advising Pope Francis, faces allegations as part of a lawsuit against his archdiocese for allegedly abusing a 17-year-old girl almost four decades ago, which the cardinal has denied previously.

According to the AFP news agency, the accusation against the 66-year-old Canadian cardinal is part of a class-action lawsuit dating back to 1987 and 1988. The accuser's lawyer, Alain Arsenault, is prosecuting the case against the Archdiocese of Quebec.

The investigation by Denis will proceed in accordance with the provisions of the motu proprio Vos Estis Lux Mundi ("You are the Light of the World") for accusations involving bishops, archbishops, or cardinals, as stated in the Archdiocese of Quebec's March 4 statement. This document, published by Pope Francis in May 2019, established new procedures for preventing and reporting cases of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church.

The Archdiocese of Quebec affirmed its full cooperation with Denis's investigation but clarified that it would not intervene in its progress or conclusions. The judge, in a February 19 letter to the parties involved, stated that the preliminary investigation would focus on determining the plausibility of the facts rather than the guilt or innocence of the accused.

Despite Lacroix's denial of the allegations, he has chosen to temporarily withdraw from activities in his diocese after consulting with his collaborators. This decision, he emphasized, is not a resignation but a temporary measure to evaluate future steps and decisions. He reiterated the diocese's commitment to ensuring financial reparation for abuse victims and urged prayers for all victims of sexual abuse in the Church.