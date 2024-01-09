Peruvian 'Visionary' Sparks Outrage with Eucharist Rituals

A self-proclaimed "visionary," in Peru, Erica Serrano, triggered a wave of controversy, and possible scandal, by promoting the use of consecrated hosts for purification rituals and to ward off toxic individuals. The unsettling advice was shared during the video podcast "Mujeres de la PM" ("Women of the PM"), hosted by renowned actresses Rebeca Escribens, Katia Condos, Gianella Neyra, and Almendra Gomelsky.



Serrano's guidance, encouraging the appropriation of the Eucharist for purported mystical purposes, sparked outrage in a nation where 76.0% of the population aged 12 and over adhere to the Catholic faith, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Informatics of Peru.

Although the video, titled "Who will be the next president of Peru? Predictions 2024 - Women of the PM," remains on YouTube, the segment endorsing sacrilege was recently removed due to public outcry.

Father Luis Gaspar, holding a doctorate in canon law, raised alarm on January 5, condemning the promotion of sacrilege and the inducement of individuals to take consecrated hosts from Mass for unauthorized rituals. He emphasized the severity of the offense, citing Canon Law 1382-1, which stipulates excommunication for those engaging in sacrilegious acts with the consecrated species.

Adding to the condemnation, Father Cesar Valdivia, pastor of Divine Child Parish in Lima, labeled Serrano's advice as a grave mortal sin, emphasizing the Real presence of the Body and Blood of Christ in the Eucharist. He expressed deep concern over the public encouragement of such abuses, highlighting the deceptive nature of the guidance.

Valdivia lamented that, while clandestine practices by sorcerers and witches have existed, this is the first public endorsement of such sacrilege. He underscored the spiritual consequences, asserting that any involvement in witchcraft distances individuals from the love and tenderness of God.

Responding to these sacrilegious recommendations, Archbishop Miguel Cabrejos, president of the Peruvian Bishops' Conference (CEC), urged priests to defend the Eucharist and educate their followers against sacrilegious acts. In a statement on January 6, Cabrejos denounced the incitement to sacrilege as deplorable and reprehensible, emphasizing the Church's unwavering belief in the true presence of Christ in the Eucharist.

This scandal has ignited a fervent response from the Catholic Church in Peru, rallying against sacrilegious practices that undermine the sanctity of the Eucharist. As the nation grapples with the fallout, the call to defend and preserve the sacredness of the Eucharist echoes strongly within the Peruvian Catholic community.