Senator Marco Rubio Appeals to Pope Francis for Release of Jailed Nicaraguan Bishop
Senator Marco Rubio of Florida has called on Pope Francis to intervene and advocate for the release of Bishop Rolando Jose Alvarez, who was sentenced to 26 years in prison for criticizing the dictatorship of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega.
Highlights
12/15/2023 (2 hours ago)
Published in Americas
Keywords: Marco Rubio, Pope Francis, Bishop Rolando Jose Alvarez, Nicaragua, religious freedom, political persecution
Bishop Alvarez, a prominent critic of the socialist president, was arrested in August 2022 on charges of "conspiracy to undermine national security and sovereignty and the propagation of fake news" due to his vocal opposition to the dictatorship. The regime labeled him a "traitor to the country" during his sentencing.
President Ortega's regime has not only targeted Bishop Alvarez but has also arrested several priests, closed Catholic radio and television stations, and compelled Catholic religious orders, including the Missionaries of Charity, to leave Nicaragua. Despite the deportation of over 200 political prisoners to the United States in February, Alvarez chose to remain in Nicaragua, refusing to renounce his citizenship.
Senator Rubio, a Catholic and the son of Cuban immigrants who fled the communist takeover of their country, penned a letter to Pope Francis on December 13, urging the pontiff to intercede on behalf of Bishop Alvarez and to advocate for the restoration of religious freedom in Nicaragua.
In the letter, Rubio expressed his deep concern for the situation, stating, "I humbly ask that you intercede for the release of Bishop Alvarez and the right to worship for all Catholics in Nicaragua." He emphasized his commitment to following the Pope's counsel to find solace in the word of God and pray for those facing persecution for their faith in Nicaragua.
Rubio lauded Bishop Alvarez as a steadfast shepherd of the Catholic faith and defender of human dignity in Nicaragua, asserting that the Ortega regime perceives the Catholic Church as a threat to its rule due to the bishop's advocacy for fundamental human rights.
The senator criticized the suppression of Catholics by the Ortega regime and commended Bishop Alvarez for rejecting an offer of asylum in the United States, choosing instead to stand with those unjustly detained in Nicaragua. Rubio concluded the letter with an earnest wish for Pope Francis to enhance efforts for the bishop's immediate and unconditional release, assuring the pontiff of his prayers during these deliberations.
Pope Francis, who has previously criticized Ortega's regime and Bishop Alvarez's imprisonment, likening the tactics to historical dictatorships, continues to face a challenging situation in Nicaragua. The senator's appeal adds a powerful voice to the global call for justice and religious freedom in the face of political persecution.
-
-
