Catholic Congressman Chris Smith Calls for Proof of Bishop Alvarez' Wellbeing

Republican Representative Chris Smith has escalated his call for proof of life regarding Nicaraguan Catholic bishop and advocate for religious freedom, Bishop Rolando Alvarez, who has been imprisoned under the rule of Dictator Daniel Ortega. Expressing deep concern over the lack of reliable evidence regarding the bishop's health and status, Smith is demanding President Ortega provide definitive confirmation to the international community that Bishop Alvarez is still alive.



8/11/2023

"Since there has been no reliable evidence of the bishopâ€ s state of health or even that he is alive," Smith stated, "I call on President Ortega to provide proof to the international community that Bishop Alvarez is still alive."

Furthermore, Smith has urged that the International Committee of the Red Cross be granted "immediate access" to Bishop Alvarez to assess his well-being independently and without any restrictions or the presence of government officials or prison guards.

Representative Smith, who hails from New Jersey and identifies as a Catholic Republican, has previously made a request to meet with Bishop Alvarez in person while in Nicaragua, a request he has reiterated in the current context.

Bishop Alvarez, a vocal advocate for human and religious rights, has been a staunch critic of the Ortega regime. Initially placed under house arrest in August 2022, his refusal to leave the country resulted in a harsher sentence of over 26 years in a maximum-security facility known as "Modelo Prison."

Smith highlighted that Modelo Prison is infamous for its harsh conditions, raising concerns about Bishop Alvarez's well-being and the conditions under which he is being held.

Beyond the case of Bishop Alvarez, President Ortega's administration has displayed increasing hostility towards the Catholic Church. This includes the expulsion of the Vatican's envoy to Nicaragua, confiscation of Church property, and the expulsion of various religious orders, including the Missionaries of Charity. The Ortega government has also taken actions against political dissidents, leading to the arrest and exile of numerous religious and political figures who have opposed the regime.

There was a glimmer of hope when reports emerged that Bishop Alvarez was briefly released in early July. However, his return to Modelo Prison followed his refusal to leave the country once again.

"Bishop Alvarez, a courageous and compassionate servant of God, has suffered immensely at the hands of Daniel Ortegaâ€ s brutal regime for more than a year now," said Smith in a statement on August 10th.

Smith emphasized that the safety and well-being of Bishop Alvarez, along with other religious and political prisoners under persecution by the Ortega-Murillo regime, remain a primary concern for the U.S. Congress and human rights advocates worldwide. He called for the release of all religious and political prisoners, underscoring the universal value of freedom and justice.