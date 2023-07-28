Actor Calls for Congressional Action to Address Missing Migrant Children

Washington, D.C. - On Tuesday, July 25, renowned Mexican actor and film producer Eduardo Verastegui visited Capitol Hill to showcase his latest film, "Sound of Freedom," and urge bipartisan congressional action to account for tens of thousands of children and teenagers who entered the U.S. but remain unaccounted for, raising concerns that they may have fallen victim to human trafficking.



Directed by Alejandro Monteverde and starring Jim Caviezel, "Sound of Freedom" portrays the fictionalized story of Tim Ballard, a real-life former U.S. federal agent who left his job to rescue children from international sex trafficking. The film follows Ballard's undercover mission to save a young girl from drug dealers and traffickers in Colombia's jungles.

In real life, Tim Ballard founded Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.), an organization that has reportedly rescued thousands of children from trafficking around the world.

Since its release on July 4, "Sound of Freedom" has achieved remarkable success, grossing over $127 million at the box office and even surpassing the latest "Indiana Jones" film. Mexican investors largely funded the PG-13 film, which had production costs of approximately $14.5 million.

The screening on Capitol Hill was organized by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-California, who shared the stage with Rep. Christopher Smith, R-New Jersey, among others. Also present were former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and his wife, Calista Gingrich, as well as Tim Ballard and actor Jim Caviezel.

"This film addresses urgent and crucial issues to which we must all commit ourselves," McCarthy emphasized during the event, expressing pride in hosting such an influential gathering.

Verastegui emphasized that the film's primary objective is to raise awareness about the trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation. He expressed hope that the film could spark a global movement, leading to concrete actions that would help save vulnerable children.

During his address, Verastegui highlighted the alarming fact that nearly 85,000 Latin American children and adolescents entered the U.S. without adult companions in 2022 alone. The federal government has admitted to not knowing their condition or whereabouts, as they were not properly identified and cared for upon entry.

"We must act immediately before it is too late," Verastegui urged, calling on the U.S. Congress to pass a bipartisan initiative. The "Sound of Freedom" initiative proposes that authorities and officials responsible for the welfare of children entering the country implement comprehensive and effective measures to ensure their safety.

Roger Severino of the Heritage Foundation, who attended the screening, described the film as emotionally powerful, moving some members of Congress to tears. Verastegui also presented draft legislation to Rep. Christopher Smith, outlining measures to find the missing children. Smith is expected to introduce the proposed legislation during the current legislative session, with a focus on addressing sex trafficking and ensuring the FBI and federal agencies report on the status of the missing children.

Verastegui's heartfelt appeal carried a message of urgency, emphasizing the importance of taking action to locate and protect the vulnerable children who have disappeared. The actor, who is considering running in Mexico's presidential election, brought the collective voice of Mexico and Latin America's children affected by trafficking to Capitol Hill.

Despite some labeling the film as "right-wing," "Sound of Freedom" has reached a wide audience, with more than 12 million viewers in the U.S. and upcoming releases in various countries worldwide. The film's success demonstrates its effectiveness in shedding light on a tragic real-life issue that Hollywood has seldom explored.