Honduran Bishop Speaks in Support of Imprisoned Bishop Alvarez

In a compelling interview with Nicaraguan media outlet Confidencial Digital, Bishop Jose Antonio Canales of the Diocese of Danli in Honduras expressed unwavering support for Bishop Rolando Alvarez, unjustly convicted of treason by the Daniel Ortega dictatorship in neighboring Nicaragua. Despite being imprisoned, Bishop Alvarez remains steadfast in his determination not to be silenced.



7/27/2023 (3 days ago)

Located just 35 minutes from Nicaragua, Bishop Canales has been a vocal advocate for Bishop Alvarez's release on several occasions. He shed light on the current situation of the Bishop of Matagalpa during the interview, emphasizing Bishop Alvarez's resolve to stand firm and return to his diocese to continue his pastoral duties. Bishop Alvarez firmly believes that it is God's will for him to shepherd the Diocese of Matagalpa, and he is unwilling to give up his calling, despite the challenging circumstances.

"He's not going to be silent. He is not a man to stay silent. The situation is quite complex because he wants to be free, but in Nicaragua; [he wants to] return to his flock. Bishop Alvarez is convinced that the Lord has him as pastor of the Diocese of Matagalpa, and he's not going to give up being a pastor, because for us, this is God's design. This is how we understand it," explained Bishop Canales empathetically.

"He feels that he must return to his flock. And in this sense, returning to his flock is not negotiable because he is still the bishop of Matagalpa," Canales firmly asserted.

The Church in Honduras has rallied behind Bishop Alvarez with continuous prayers, and in the Danli cathedral, his figure remains a symbol of hope and solidarity. The plight of Bishop Alvarez has gained international attention, turning him into a significant figure of resistance against the Nicaraguan regime of President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo.

Bishop Alvarez's ordeal began when he was sentenced to 26 years and four months in prison on February 10, accused of "treason against the homeland." The sentencing was met with disbelief and shock, as many, including Bishop Canales, found it devoid of any legal basis. The regime's attempt to exile Bishop Alvarez also backfired when he courageously refused to leave the country with a group of deported political prisoners.

The Nicaraguan government's actions against the Catholic Church have been alarming, with priests being imprisoned, women religious expelled, assets and universities confiscated, and the closure of Caritas, an organization that assists the most vulnerable in society. However, Bishop Canales maintained that attempts to uproot people's faith have historically failed, only strengthening their spiritual resolve and commitment to their beliefs.

"The more people feel attacked, their spiritual values attacked, the deeper they go, and they become even stronger. That has been going on for 2,000 years," Bishop Canales remarked, highlighting the enduring strength of faith in the face of adversity.

In concluding the interview, Bishop Canales urged Nicaraguans to hold onto their faith, drawing parallels between their current hardships and the journey of Good Friday leading to Easter Sunday. He expressed hope that the resurrection of hope and freedom would come to Nicaragua as well.