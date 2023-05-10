NOT SATIRE - Canadian Crown Goes Woke, Cross Replaced by Snowflake
The emblem of the Canadian Royal Crown is a significant symbol of the authority of the sovereign, the Canadian monarchy, and the power of the state acting in the name of the sovereign, as per the office of the governor general of Canada who represents King Charles III as the king of Canada.
In a story you can't make up, Canada has swapped the cross for a snowflake.
The governor general's website explains that the crown's top, which usually consists of an orb and cross, features a stylized snowflake as a reference to Canada being a northern country. This snowflake symbol is associated with the Order of Canada's insignia, one of Canada's top honors.
Traditionally, Christian royalty has used the orb and cross together as a reminder of the dominion of Jesus Christ over the world. This symbol is part of the British monarchy's coronation regalia. During the coronation liturgy of the Church of England, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby presented King Charles with a handheld orb and cross, saying, "Receive this orb, set under the cross, and remember always the kingdoms of this world are become the kingdoms of Our Lord, and of his Christ." Some Christian iconography depicts Jesus Christ holding the orb and cross.
King Charles III's official emblem, which features the Tudor Crown, is encircled by crosses and fleurs-de-lis symbols. However, in the Canadian design, these symbols have been replaced with maple leaves. The governor general's website describes the maple leaf as "a quintessential Canadian symbol used extensively since the 19th century to represent Canada and all its citizens."
The Royal Crown is a restricted emblem in Canada, and any new use requires the permission of the reigning British monarch. Canadian federal and provincial government agencies, as well as law enforcement bodies at the federal, provincial, and municipal levels, may seek permission to use it. The governor general's website explains that it is generally used as part of emblems of sovereignty, honors insignia, badges of the Canadian Armed Forces, badges of law enforcement bodies, and the heraldic emblems of entities with a significant tie to the monarchy. It is also used for commemorative purposes.
On the Canadian government's advice, King Charles III approved the change in April, with the design created by Cathy Bursey-Sabourin, who serves as Fraser Herald of Arms and principal artist at the Canadian Heraldic Authority.
