We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
ADORABLE: A Little Boy's Heartfelt Lunchtime Prayer
FREE Catholic Classes
In a touching moment of faith, a young boy with a gentle, sweet voice leads a heartfelt prayer before lunch, reminding us of the beauty in simplicity. Watching him, we see how a child's pure, sincere words can draw us closer to God and renew our appreciation for His blessings.
Image Credit: @jesus_christ_believers
Highlights
11/3/2024 (Now)
Published in Marriage & Family
Keywords: Prayer, Children Prayer
This short, endearing prayer serves as a powerful reminder that faith doesn't need grand gestures; sometimes, it shines brightest in small, humble acts. Let this child's words inspire us to approach God with that same simplicity and gratitude in our daily lives.
What a Beautiful Lunch Prayer ð¾ October 29, 2024
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
ADORABLE: A Little Boy's Heartfelt Lunchtime Prayer
-
All Saints' Day, Halloween and All Souls' Day: What's the difference?
-
Should Christians Celebrate Halloween?
-
Scientists Decode 3,000-Year-Old Babylonian Tablet, Revealing Potential Location of Noah's Ark
-
Since when did Halloween become a Christian holiday?
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Thursday, October 31, 2024
- St. Wolfgang: Saint of the Day for Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Memorare: Prayer of the Day for Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, October 30, 2024
- St. Alphonsus Rodriguez: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, October 30, 2024
- Prayer to the Holy Spirit # 2: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.