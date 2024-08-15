The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Forgiveness of the Sin of Abortion

On Aug. 15 of each year, we in the Catholic Church celebrate the "Assumption of Mary" into heaven. This is a dogma of the faith, which means that it "must be believed" by all its members. What is the basis of this teaching?



On Nov. 1, 1950, Pope Pius XII officially declared that the Virgin Mary was assumed into heaven in her body and soul at the end of earthly life. She reigns in heaven in her living body and soul. Her Son, the Lord Jesus, also reigns in heaven in his living body and soul. Jesus and Mary are the only two persons that the Church has definitively taught are living with God in their human bodies in heaven. All others are present in their souls.

Pope Pius's reasons for proclaiming the "Dogma of the Assumption" are many. They are based on the Bible, the teachings of great Church theologians, but also on what the Church has believed and honored for centuries, if not for almost her entire life. Based on the depth and universal belief in the Blessed Mother's â€~Assumption,' Pope Pius made the declaration.

Why should Mary receive the gift of being assumed "body and soul" into heaven after her earthly life ended? Just as Mary received the grace of being free from Original Sin at the moment of her conception, it would be fitting for God to grant her the grace of being united with her Son in heaven in bodily form. In other words, it is by the prerogative of God. It was something He knew he would do, at the same time he knew the young Jewish virgin, Mary, would receive the grace of being free from Original Sin. It was a "free, unmerited, gratuitous gift" from God the Father.

In a similar way, the gift of forgiveness of the sin of abortion for a woman who has obtained one, from her boyfriend, husband, or partner, or perhaps from someone who coerced her or assisted her is a "free, unmerited, gratuitous gift" from Almighty God. Oftentimes, those who obtain or participate in abortion feel that they are condemned by God. They feel they have committed the "unpardonable sin." The sense of remorse from this sin is good because it reminds us of the great evil of abortion. However, men and women must be told and encouraged to take the next step; and ask God for forgiveness for their first or perhaps repeat abortion(s). And yes, by God's free gift of mercy, even if someone has had multiple abortions they can be forgiven. In Catholic and Orthodox Christianity, forgiveness of this sin must be received in the Sacrament of Reconciliation. For our Protestant brothers and sisters, they should speak with their pastors. In either case, abortion is always a sin that God wants to forgive more than we can hope or imagine, because of his gift of grace and mercy. Just as he "lifted-up" the Blessed Virgin Mary body and soul into heaven at the end of her earthly life, so he wishes to "lift-up" all men and women who have obtained or participated in the sin of abortion!

Father David Begany, SSJ, is a pastoral associate of Priests for Life and pastor of Holy Family Catholic Church in Baytown, Texas.