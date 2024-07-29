Did you Know? Infanticide is LEGAL in California

According to the American Center for Law and Justice, California legalized infanticide in 2022. California is one of the leading states when it comes to radical abortion laws that permit the killing of children in the womb, and apparently since 2022, up to several days after birth. The state also engages in activities to 'export' abortion by inviting abortion tourism, and encouraging the passage of similar radical laws in other states.

Why? What is the purpose of these diabolical laws? The answer defies logic. It's not about population control, or 'freedom.' Instead, it's simply about slavish, adherence to a radical ideology that allows no room for reason. Like Marxism and other extreme ideologies, the dogma of the state is absolute. For those who worship at the altar of abortion, the 'right' of a woman to kill her infant child is absolute, and nothing must interfere or obstruct this 'right' regardless of reason and logic.

To this end, Governor Newsom signed ABB2223 on September 27, 2022. According to legal experts, the bill permits "perinatal infanticide." This bill was passed along with 12 other pro-abortion bills. AB 2223 prevents coroners from investigating deaths related to or following known or suspected self-induced or criminal abortion, including those during the perinatal period -- up to 28 days after birth. It also shields individuals from criminal or civil liability for infant deaths during this period if the cause is linked to conditions in utero, potentially decriminalizing infanticide.

The bottom line is, a woman can kill her baby up to 28 days after birth, and a coroner cannot testify that it was murder, or otherwise. In effect, infanticide becomes legal because it is impossible for the state to prove murder.

AB 2223 undermines protections for newborns. Despite appearing to limit legal charges to specific circumstances, the bill restricts coroners from investigations and imposes hefty penalties for violations, effectively removing protections for newborns in their first 28 days of life.

In addition to AB 2223, Governor Newsom signed several other bills expanding abortion access in California:

AB 2091: Protects abortion-related information from being disclosed based on out-of-state laws.

AB 1242: Restricts communication intercepts and law enforcement actions related to abortion investigations.

SB 523: Expands contraceptive coverage and employment protection for reproductive health decisions.

SB 1375: Eases requirements for nurses performing abortions and shields them from liability.

AB 657: Expedites licensure for abortion providers.

AB 2626: Protects abortion providers from disciplinary actions linked to performing abortions.

AB 2205: Mandates annual reporting on abortion care funds by Covered California plans.

SB 1142: Creates a state website for public information on abortion services.

SB 1245: Allocates $20 million for expanding abortion access in Los Angeles.

AB 1918: Establishes a corps to expand reproductive health care access in underserved areas.

AB 2134: Ensures affordable and accessible abortion services, including no-cost services for those at the federal poverty level.

AB 2586: Funds grants for community organizations to provide comprehensive reproductive and sexual health education.

Governor Newsom's actions extend beyond California, as he has also funded billboards in various pro-life states promoting abortion services, controversially using Scripture to support his stance. Critics, including ACLJ Chief Counsel Jay Sekulow, have condemned this use of religious texts to justify abortion.

The passage of AB 2223 and the accompanying bills exemplifies the ongoing push by abortion rights activists to expand access and remove restrictions. Opponents are urged to continue advocating for the protection of unborn children and newborns, emphasizing the importance of speaking up for those who cannot defend themselves, as highlighted in Proverbs 31:8-9.