North Carolina Bans Child Sex Changes, Upholds Parental Rights
In a recent legislative session, North Carolina lawmakers made headlines by upholding a series of measures that touch on issues ranging from children's medical procedures to parental rights in education. The Republican-majority state House and Senate defied Democratic Governor Roy Cooper's vetoes, managing to secure enough votes to enact these measures during a veto session held on August 16.
Photo credit: Magda Ehlers
Highlights
8/18/2023 (1 hour ago)
Published in Marriage & Family
Keywords: North Carolina, pro-life, gender, sex change, schools, laws, veto, override, legislature
The House vote of 74-45 and the Senate vote of 27-18 effectively overrode Governor Cooper's veto on legislation that imposes a ban on medical professionals providing sex change surgeries or sex change drugs for minors. This bill, which garnered strong support from Republican leaders and significant opposition from Democrats, now prevents doctors within the state from conducting "gender reassignment" surgeries on children. The definition of "gender reassignment" surgeries encompasses procedures that alter or remove a healthy part of a child's body to create physical characteristics resembling those of the opposite sex. This includes both genital and non-genital surgeries.
Among the prohibited procedures are genital surgeries, which involve altering or removing a child's genitals to facilitate a "gender transition" or to make them resemble those of the opposite sex. Other procedures that fall under this ban include breast removal or addition, facial and vocal surgeries, and hair reconstruction.
The ban also extends to drugs for minors, encompassing puberty-blocking drugs and hormone therapy that alters estrogen or testosterone levels to levels not typical for a child of their sex and age. While the law does not stipulate criminal penalties for violating it, medical professionals found in breach of the law will have their licenses revoked. Furthermore, the law permits individuals to file civil suits against those who facilitated a gender transition for a minor in violation of the law.
An additional provision of the legislation ensures that no state funds will be allocated for gender transition surgeries or drugs for minors, with exceptions made for cases involving sex development issues or medical necessity unrelated to gender transition.
In tandem with the gender procedure legislation, the House passed a new Parents' Bill of Rights with a vote of 72-47, and the Senate followed suit with a vote of 27-18. This new law seeks to safeguard parental rights while their children are enrolled in public schools. The bill grants parents the authority to direct their child's education, upbringing, and moral or religious training. It also disallows school policies that prevent or discourage communication between school employees and parents regarding the child's well-being or changes in services.
The Parents' Bill of Rights grants parents the right to make healthcare decisions for their child and access their medical records. Furthermore, the legislation mandates age-appropriate instruction for students from kindergarten to fourth grade and prohibits curricula that touch on gender identity, sexual activity, or sexuality for students in these grades.
