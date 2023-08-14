Cincinnati Archbishop Urges Catholics to Reject Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment
FREE Catholic Classes
In a recent plea, Archbishop Dennis Schnurr of Cincinnati has called upon Catholics in the state of Ohio to stand against a forthcoming ballot measure set for November. The proposed amendment, titled the "Right to Reproductive Freedom with Protections for Health and Safety," seeks to engrain abortion rights into the state's constitution, an initiative that the Archbishop strongly advises against.
Photo credit: Maria Oswalt
Highlights
8/14/2023 (1 hour ago)
Published in Marriage & Family
Keywords: Pro-Life, Archbishop, Schurr, abortion, amendment
In a letter published on the archdiocesan website, Archbishop Schnurr expressed his concerns about the amendment, highlighting that it would effectively legalize the termination of unborn children's lives, while also posing potential risks to women and families involved. He voiced the belief that such a measure, if passed, would fundamentally alter the state's stance on issues surrounding life and family.
Presently, Ohio law forbids abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detectable, typically around six weeks into pregnancy. The new amendment would allow lawmakers to restrict abortions only after the point of fetal viability, which is generally around 24 weeks into pregnancy. Nevertheless, the amendment ensures that exceptions would be made for cases where a doctor deems an abortion necessary for the protection of the mother's life or health.
Archbishop Schnurr strongly critiqued this proposal, labeling it as a potentially harmful and extraordinary effort to reshape Ohio's legal framework through a constitutional change that offers little benefit to women or the promotion of life. He underlined the moral obligation of Catholics to uphold the dignity of all vulnerable human lives, whether immigrants, the impoverished, or the unborn.
In urging Catholics to take a stand, the Archbishop called for prayers for the amendment's defeat, heightened awareness of the measure's implications, and a commitment to vote against it in the general election scheduled for November 7th. Beyond the immediate issue at hand, Archbishop Schnurr stressed the need for sustained efforts in caring for women, children, and families, invoking the intercessions of St. Mary and St. Joseph for the state of Ohio.
The campaign advocating for the abortion amendment's inclusion on the November ballot was led by the pro-abortion group Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom. The group cited its opposition to what it termed "draconian reproductive health care policies imposed by extremists."
Earlier this month, Ohioans rejected a proposed rules change that would have heightened the voting threshold for passing constitutional amendments via citizen-proposed ballot measures. This rule change would have required amendments, like the abortion rights amendment, to garner 60% of the vote to be passed. However, with the measure's defeat, the abortion amendment will only need a simple majority of votes to succeed.
Critics of the August measure argued that it was an attempt by conservative and pro-life individuals to undermine the November abortion amendment. President Joe Biden even characterized the August proposal as an endeavor to weaken voters' voices and limit women's autonomy over their healthcare decisions.
As Ohio's voters prepare to cast their ballots in the upcoming election, the state finds itself at the crossroads of an important debate about abortion rights and the sanctity of life. The Archbishop's plea adds a moral dimension to this discussion, urging Catholics to consider their stance on these matters with care and compassion.
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Prayer for the Assumption of Mary
-
St. Maximilian Kolbe
-
Saint of the Day for Monday, Aug 14th, 2023
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Prayer of the Day for Monday, Aug 14
-
Saints & Angels
-
The Apostles' Creed
-
Bible
-
Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
Pope Francis Condemns Inaction Over Mediterranean Migrant Deaths
-
Cincinnati Archbishop Urges Catholics to Reject Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment
-
San Antonio Archdiocese Removes Two Priests from Ministry Amid Allegations
-
Pope Francis Offers Condolences as Wildfires Devastate Maui
-
Catholic Congressman Chris Smith Calls for Proof of Bishop Alvarez' Wellbeing
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- St. Alipius: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Prayer to Our Lady, Assumed into Heaven: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Daily Readings for Monday, August 14, 2023
- St. Maximilian Kolbe: Saint of the Day for Monday, August 14, 2023
- Children's Prayer for Parents: Prayer of the Day for Monday, August 14, 2023
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.