Presidential Candidates Diverge on Proposed 15-Week Federal Abortion Ban

In the aftermath of the landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022, states have regained the authority to regulate and, in some cases, ban abortion. While most Republican-led states swiftly adopted stricter abortion rules, the question of a federal abortion ban remains a contentious issue among the party's presidential candidates gearing up to challenge President Joe Biden in the 2024 election.



One of the leading contenders, former President Donald Trump, has yet to commit openly to a 15-week federal abortion ban. Despite taking credit for the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Trump's stance on supporting a national ban remains uncertain. He stated in a late April interview that he would "look at" Republican Senator Lindsey Graham's bill proposing a federal abortion ban at 15 weeks, but no explicit commitment has been made.

In contrast, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who ranks second behind Trump in the polls, has also refrained from endorsing a national 15-week ban. DeSantis emphasized the significance of states taking the lead in the abortion debate, while asserting his pro-life stance and commitment to supporting a pro-life Supreme Court.

Former South Carolina Governor and ex-United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley has been more assertive in her position, expressing her support for a 15-week federal abortion ban during a Fox News interview in early July. However, Haley acknowledged the challenging path such legislation would face in the Senate, where reaching a consensus might be difficult.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who has been vocal about his pro-life stance, strongly advocates for a 15-week abortion ban at the national level. He called on all Republican candidates to support such a ban, pointing out that it aligns with the abortion laws of many European countries.

Sen. Tim Scott is another proponent of the 15-week ban, declaring his pro-life beliefs and vowing to support the strongest pro-life legislation that can pass through Congress.

On the other hand, political outsider and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has taken a distinctive stance, firmly rejecting a federal 15-week abortion ban. He maintains that the abortion issue should be left to individual states, citing constitutional principles and the importance of diversity across states.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie views abortion policy as a state matter and supports the Supreme Court's decision to return the issue to the states. While he remains open to federal policy if a national consensus emerges, Christie believes that individual states should have the authority to decide.

Governor Doug Burgum of North Dakota, despite signing a near-total abortion ban in his state, firmly opposes a federal abortion ban. He echoes Christie's view that the issue should be left to the states, where diverse opinions and values can be accommodated.

As the 2024 presidential race gains momentum, the candidates' positions on the 15-week federal abortion ban continue to reflect a range of perspectives within the Republican Party. With public opinion on abortion varying across the nation, the debate is likely to remain a central issue in the upcoming election.