Vatican Issues a Special Prayer for the World Day of Grandparents

On July 23, 2023, the world comes together to observe the third annual World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly, a significant event instituted by Pope Francis in 2021. This special day is now held on the fourth Sunday of July, which is the Sunday closest to the July 26 feast of Joachim and Anne, the grandparents of Jesus.



The theme chosen for this year's commemoration is a profound line borrowed from Mary's prayer, the Magnificat: "His mercy is from age to age." With this theme, Pope Francis emphasizes the enduring nature of God's mercy, extending from one generation to the next, encompassing both the young and the old.

In his heartfelt message for the day, Pope Francis draws attention to the joyous encounter between a young Mary and her elderly relative, Elizabeth. This poignant meeting of the young and the old serves as a beautiful reminder of the interconnectedness of different age groups within society and the wisdom that can be shared across generations.

This year's celebration of the World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly holds particular significance as it precedes World Youth Day, scheduled to kick off on August 1 in Lisbon, Portugal. The Mass held in St. Peter's Basilica, led by Pope Francis, pays special attention to the prayers of the elderly for the young pilgrims who will partake in the weeklong event. It highlights the importance of unity and solidarity between the youth and the elderly, recognizing that both play pivotal roles in shaping the world's future.

The Vatican's Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life actively promotes a prayer for the World Day, invoking Mary as the mother of faith, hope, fortitude, and love. This prayer calls upon her intercession to guide and protect both the young and the elderly, underscoring her significant role as a unifying figure for all generations.

As the world celebrates the World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly, it is an opportunity for societies to reflect on the invaluable contributions of senior citizens and the wisdom they bring to the younger generations. It is a time to foster inter-generational bonds, bridge the gap between age groups, and create a more compassionate and understanding global community. The message of mercy, love, and unity resonates on this day, inspiring people of all ages to embrace their roles as stewards of the past, present, and future.

Virgin Mary,

Mother of faith and hope,

an example for this humanity bent by indifference,

make me as willing as you

to accept the will of God,

to magnify and praise his mercy.

Mary, mother of fortitude,

you who knows my heart,

do not allow me to become discouraged.

I confidently surrender my life into your hands.

Heal my wounds.

May your tenderness accompany me on the way.

Your presence, mother of love,

brings us to experience the joy

of seeing our families united.

Help me to transmit the tenderness and love of God

to the grandchildren and youth

so that, in addition to praying for them,

we can pray with them.

Mary, may the gift of the Holy Spirit intercede for me:

Sustain my weakness;

that I may leave traces of faith among the young,

bearing witness to the beauty of life,

knowing that life has a limit

and that beyond it lies before us our Fatherâ€ s embrace.

Amen.