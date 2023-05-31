Pope Francis Endorses Research on Family and Marriage

Pope Francis has extended his support to a project aimed at advancing interdisciplinary research on family, marriage, and childbearing at Catholic universities.



Emphasizing the significance of the family as a fundamental community of love and life, the Pope expressed his concern for its future. The initiative, known as the Family Global Compact, was presented by the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences and the Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life. The project seeks to foster comprehensive analyses, encompassing theological, philosophical, legal, sociological, and economic perspectives, to strengthen the institution of marriage and family within contemporary society.

The Family Global Compact includes a comprehensive 50-page document that identifies specific challenges faced by families today and provides suggested solutions and actionable steps. It acknowledges the impact of low birth rates worldwide and the transformation of procreation from a natural inclination to a controlled project due to the prevalent use and legalization of contraception, abortion, and sterilization. The Vatican document calls for creating conditions conducive to early marriage and childbearing, improving access to approved forms of medical care for infertility, promoting marriage among young adults, addressing intergenerational dependence, tackling domestic violence, and exploring education on faith and the common good, employment, and poverty.

The document aims to provide evidence-based arguments and reflections, rooted in a relational and personalistic anthropological perspective, aligned with the social doctrine of the Church. By encouraging rigorous empirical research, the Family Global Compact intends to engage various societal actors in dialogue and foster a culture of collaboration. It highlights the positive impact of healthy family relationships, not only on spouses and children but on the broader ecclesial and civil community. The project seeks to bridge the gap between university study and research centers focused on family issues, enhancing collaboration and synergy among Christian communities and Catholic universities. Additionally, it aspires to promote a culture of family and life in society, fostering beneficial public policy resolutions.

Noting the decline in the quality of family relationships, Pope Francis emphasized the need to address contingent and structural issues affecting families. Insufficient societal support makes it challenging to cultivate a peaceful family life, leading many young people to opt for unstable and informal relationships over marriage. However, the Pope also highlighted the existence of positive family practices and stressed the role of families as witnesses and leaders in the process of nurturing healthy relationships.

The endorsement of the Family Global Compact by Pope Francis underscores the importance of interdisciplinary research and collaborative efforts in addressing the challenges faced by families today. By fostering dialogue, promoting a culture of family and life, and advancing evidence-based proposals, the project aims to enhance and sustain support for families in spiritual, pastoral, cultural, legal, political, economic, and social realms. The commitment to understanding and strengthening the institution of marriage and family reflects the Catholic Church's dedication to upholding the well-being and flourishing of individuals and communities globally.