Pope Francis Entrusts all Mothers to Mary on Mothers' Day

On Mother's Day, Pope Francis took a moment to honor all mothers, both living and deceased, by entrusting them to the Virgin Mary. Speaking to a crowd gathered in St. Peter's Square from the window of the Apostolic Palace, the pope requested applause to celebrate mothers worldwide.



Recognizing that Mother's Day is observed in many countries, Pope Francis expressed gratitude and affection for all mothers, urging everyone to remember those still present and those who have passed away. He entrusted them to the care of Mary, emphasizing her role as the Mother of Jesus.

Additionally, Pope Francis turned to the Virgin Mary and sought her intercession to alleviate the suffering in war-torn Ukraine and other nations affected by violence and conflict. He specifically prayed for a meaningful ceasefire between Israelis and Palestinians, asserting that genuine security and stability are not achieved through the use of arms but rather through the pursuit of peace.

During his reflection on the Gospel, Pope Francis highlighted the Holy Spirit as a constant and lifelong companion. He emphasized that the Holy Spirit brings consolation, mercy, and strength from God, always present to support and accompany believers throughout their lives. The pope underscored the enduring nature of the Holy Spirit's presence, describing it as patient and unwavering, even in times of human weakness and failure.

Pope Francis encouraged individuals to reflect on how often they invoke the Holy Spirit, reminding them that the Spirit is always within them, never abandoning them. In moments of trial, the Holy Spirit consoles, offers divine forgiveness, and grants the strength needed to overcome difficulties.

Moreover, the pope suggested seeking the intercession of the Virgin Mary to cultivate greater openness and responsiveness to the Holy Spirit's voice. By calling upon the Spirit, individuals can embrace the fundamental truth that protects them from the accusations of the evil oneâ€"that they are beloved children of God. Pope Francis emphasized the importance of recognizing this truth in life and allowing it to shape one's perspective and actions.

In entrusting mothers to the Virgin Mary and emphasizing the constant presence of the Holy Spirit, Pope Francis conveyed a message of love, consolation, and spiritual guidance, inviting individuals to deepen their connection to God and embrace their identity as cherished children of the Divine.