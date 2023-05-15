We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Pope Francis Entrusts all Mothers to Mary on Mothers' Day
FREE Catholic Classes
On Mother's Day, Pope Francis took a moment to honor all mothers, both living and deceased, by entrusting them to the Virgin Mary. Speaking to a crowd gathered in St. Peter's Square from the window of the Apostolic Palace, the pope requested applause to celebrate mothers worldwide.
Recognizing that Mother's Day is observed in many countries, Pope Francis expressed gratitude and affection for all mothers, urging everyone to remember those still present and those who have passed away. He entrusted them to the care of Mary, emphasizing her role as the Mother of Jesus.
Additionally, Pope Francis turned to the Virgin Mary and sought her intercession to alleviate the suffering in war-torn Ukraine and other nations affected by violence and conflict. He specifically prayed for a meaningful ceasefire between Israelis and Palestinians, asserting that genuine security and stability are not achieved through the use of arms but rather through the pursuit of peace.
During his reflection on the Gospel, Pope Francis highlighted the Holy Spirit as a constant and lifelong companion. He emphasized that the Holy Spirit brings consolation, mercy, and strength from God, always present to support and accompany believers throughout their lives. The pope underscored the enduring nature of the Holy Spirit's presence, describing it as patient and unwavering, even in times of human weakness and failure.
Pope Francis encouraged individuals to reflect on how often they invoke the Holy Spirit, reminding them that the Spirit is always within them, never abandoning them. In moments of trial, the Holy Spirit consoles, offers divine forgiveness, and grants the strength needed to overcome difficulties.
Moreover, the pope suggested seeking the intercession of the Virgin Mary to cultivate greater openness and responsiveness to the Holy Spirit's voice. By calling upon the Spirit, individuals can embrace the fundamental truth that protects them from the accusations of the evil oneâ€"that they are beloved children of God. Pope Francis emphasized the importance of recognizing this truth in life and allowing it to shape one's perspective and actions.
In entrusting mothers to the Virgin Mary and emphasizing the constant presence of the Holy Spirit, Pope Francis conveyed a message of love, consolation, and spiritual guidance, inviting individuals to deepen their connection to God and embrace their identity as cherished children of the Divine.
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Popular Saints
-
Saints & Angels
-
St. Dymphna
-
Female / Women Saints
-
Saint of the Day for Monday, May 15th, 2023
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Bible
-
Patron Saints A-Z
-
Saints A to Z: A
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- St. Simon Stock: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Prayer to St. Gabriel, for Others: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Daily Readings for Monday, May 15, 2023
- St. Dymphna: Saint of the Day for Monday, May 15, 2023
- Prayer for Travelers: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Saints & Angels
Prayers
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.