We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Bishops - Abortion Turns the Unborn into a True Undocumented Person
FREE Catholic Classes
The Spanish Bishops' Conference (CEE) has criticized the recent ruling by the country's constitutional court (TC) that upholds abortion as a right, stating that it renders the human person developing in the womb as "a true undocumented person."
Highlights
5/11/2023 (30 minutes ago)
Published in Marriage & Family
Keywords: Spain, Bishops, Unborn, Undocumented, Personhood
The executive commission of the CEE deplored the decision and accused the TC of supporting an "ideological, unscientific law that promotes inequality" and denying human beings their rights. The bishops argued that classifying the voluntary elimination of an innocent human being's life as a right is always morally wrong and that the right to abortion could only be affirmed if the embryo or fetus were not human. They also expressed concern that the TC's decision infringes on the rights and obligations of the father of the unborn child and could lead to fundamental totalitarianism, as per John Paul II's encyclical Evangelium Vitae.
The Spanish Bishops' Conference has called on health care professionals to exercise their right to conscientious and scientific objection to laws like this one that it considers grave and requiring opposition. It also urged people of goodwill to reject any attack on life and to work courageously and creatively towards a culture of life.
The court's decision, which ruled on the appeal filed over a decade ago against the 2010 abortion law, establishes a period of 14 weeks of pregnancy for abortion on demand, going beyond the 1985 law that decriminalized abortion in certain cases. The TC claimed that this limit guarantees the state's duty to protect prenatal life, and its decision was based on a gradual limitation of women's constitutional rights depending on the progress of pregnancy and fetal development. The pregnant woman's reasonable scope of self-determination is also recognized under this system of gestational limits.
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Thursday, May 11th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
Saints & Angels
-
Saints A to Z: A
-
Female / Women Saints
-
The Apostles' Creed
-
Bible
-
Sts. Nereus & Achilleus
Bishops - Abortion Turns the Unborn into a True Undocumented Person
-
Pope Francis Discusses Freedom for Migrants on World Day of Migrants and Refugees
-
Canadian Bishops Condemn Suicide for Mentally Ill Patients
-
NOT SATIRE - Canadian Crown Goes Woke, Cross Replaced by Snowflake
-
Vatican Announces New Measures to Protect Minor Children
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Friday, May 12, 2023
- Sts. Nereus & Achilleus: Saint of the Day for Friday, May 12, 2023
- Prayer to St. Gabriel, for Others: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Daily Readings for Thursday, May 11, 2023
- St. Damien of Molokai: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Prayer for Travelers: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Saints & Angels
Prayers
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.