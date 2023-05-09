Anti-Life Proposition Defeated in Texas
During the recent local elections in San Antonio, Texas, a referendum that advocated for pro-abortion policies was rejected. Proposition A, which included items related to marijuana, abortion, and woke crime policies, only received 28% of the vote, with 72% of the voters rejecting it.
5/9/2023
The proposal aimed to prevent law enforcement from issuing citations for some marijuana charges and enforce abortion crimes, with the exception of limited circumstances, to promote reproductive health, safety, and privacy of city residents.
However, as Texas has a heartbeat law that makes it almost impossible to obtain an abortion, with no facilities currently open in the state, the proposed changes were unlikely to have much impact. The referendum would also have created a new position for Justice Director, who had no prior law enforcement experience, and prohibited police from issuing citations for some misdemeanors.
The campaign to endorse the agenda was run by Act4SA, which is managed by former Bernie Sanders presidential campaign staffers. Texas Alliance for Life supported the defeat of the measure, hoping it would discourage activists from circumventing statewide laws that protect unborn babies from abortion. The local police union also opposed the referendum, and their president stated that the work to make the community safe would continue despite the election results.
