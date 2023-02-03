We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Join Us in Praying Pope Francis' February Intentions
Pope Francis has announced his prayer intention for February 2023, which is focused on parishes.
Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash
2/3/2023 (22 minutes ago)
In his monthly prayer video, Pope Francis said that he hopes for parishes to become communities where everyone can feel welcome, encounter Jesus, and be transformed.
"They have to become once again schools of service and generosity, with their doors always open to those who are excluded. And to those included. To all," he expressed.
Pope Francis also encourages all Catholics to work together to make their parishes places where the poor and marginalized are cared for, and where the Gospel is proclaimed and lived.
The Pope asks for the intercession of Mary, the Mother of the Church, to help all parishes fulfill this mission and become true centers of evangelization.
Each month, Pope Francis releases a monthly prayer intention.
Join us during February to pray for parishes to be open communities.
