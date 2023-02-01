Why Prayer is Important for Kids

The power of prayer is something that has been acknowledged and embraced by people of all ages, but it can be especially impactful for children. Young people are often searching for meaning, direction, and purpose in their lives, and prayer can provide them with a sense of comfort, guidance, and hope.

By Abigail James (Catholic Online)2/1/2023 (38 minutes ago) Published in Marriage & Family Keywords: pray, children, family, prayer

Prayer is a way to connect with God. It allows one to quiet their mind, focus their thoughts, and express their deepest desires, fears, and gratitude. By regularly praying, children can cultivate a deeper sense of inner peace, resilience, and compassion.

Prayer has the power to also serve as a source of support and encouragement in difficult times. When faced with challenges, such as stress, relationship problems, or personal setbacks, prayer can provide children with a sense of comfort and a renewed sense of purpose. It can give them the strength and confidence to persevere through tough times, and the courage to pursue their dreams.

With prayer, children can not only connect with their community, but also be inspired to take action in the world. And we all know the world needs that right now.

A child who understand the value of prayer is one who can more easily navigate life in connection with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. It is up to us, as parents, to instill the importance of prayer into our child's life.

Here are three short prayers you can teach your child to help them build a relationship with God:

"Dear God, thank you for always being with me and loving me no matter what. Please help me to listen to your voice and follow your ways. Amen."

"Heavenly Father, I ask that you fill my heart with your peace and joy. Help me to trust in you and lean on you when I am afraid or unsure. Amen."

"Gracious God, I pray for your guidance and wisdom as I grow up. Please use me to make a difference in the world and bring glory to your name. Amen."