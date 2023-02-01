Why Prayer is Important for Kids
FREE Catholic Classes
The power of prayer is something that has been acknowledged and embraced by people of all ages, but it can be especially impactful for children. Young people are often searching for meaning, direction, and purpose in their lives, and prayer can provide them with a sense of comfort, guidance, and hope.
Photo by David Beale on Unsplash
Highlights
2/1/2023 (38 minutes ago)
Published in Marriage & Family
Prayer is a way to connect with God. It allows one to quiet their mind, focus their thoughts, and express their deepest desires, fears, and gratitude. By regularly praying, children can cultivate a deeper sense of inner peace, resilience, and compassion.
Prayer has the power to also serve as a source of support and encouragement in difficult times. When faced with challenges, such as stress, relationship problems, or personal setbacks, prayer can provide children with a sense of comfort and a renewed sense of purpose. It can give them the strength and confidence to persevere through tough times, and the courage to pursue their dreams.
With prayer, children can not only connect with their community, but also be inspired to take action in the world. And we all know the world needs that right now.
A child who understand the value of prayer is one who can more easily navigate life in connection with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. It is up to us, as parents, to instill the importance of prayer into our child's life.
Here are three short prayers you can teach your child to help them build a relationship with God:
"Dear God, thank you for always being with me and loving me no matter what. Please help me to listen to your voice and follow your ways. Amen."
"Heavenly Father, I ask that you fill my heart with your peace and joy. Help me to trust in you and lean on you when I am afraid or unsure. Amen."
"Gracious God, I pray for your guidance and wisdom as I grow up. Please use me to make a difference in the world and bring glory to your name. Amen."
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
St. Brigid of Ireland
-
Popular Saints
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Feb 1st, 2023
-
Saints & Angels
-
Saints A to Z: Z
-
Female / Women Saints
-
St. Damien of Molokai
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. John Bosco
-
Saints A to Z: A
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Thursday, February 02, 2023
- St. Joan de Lestonnac: Saint of the Day for Thursday, February 02, 2023
- Blessing of Grapes: Prayer of the Day for Thursday, February 02, 2023
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, February 01, 2023
- St. Brigid of Ireland: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, February 01, 2023
- Prayer for a Sick Person: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, February 01, 2023
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.