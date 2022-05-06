Encouraging Scripture for the Single Mom on Mother's Day

Motherhood is one of the greatest gifts from the Lord, but it is also one that requires patience and strength. Parenting comes with many struggles and hurdles, even when you have a loving husband to share the responsibility. But for those moms who do it all on their own - the work becomes greater.

The single mother takes on the tasks for two parents. She cooks, cleans, is the sole wage earner and financial planner - she does everything for her children. And most of the time, she does it with a smile on her face and love in her heart.

With Mother's Day coming this Sunday, we will see many mothers showered with love and praise from their spouses and children, but together, let us praise and honor those single mothers out there whose journey we only see part of.

Here are 5 scriptures to encourage the single mom, not just on Mother's Day, but every day.

"Take heart daughter," he said, "your faith has healed you." (Matthew 9:22)

"A father to the fatherless, a defender of widows is God in his holy dwelling. God sets the lonely in families, he leads forth the prisoners with singing..." (Psalm 68:5-6)



"The Lord will fulfill his purpose for me; your love, O Lord, endures forever--do not abandon the work of your hands." (Psalm 138:8)

"Trust in the Lord with all of your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all of your ways acknowledge him, and he will make your path straight. (Proverbs 3:5-6)

"He guides the humble in what is right and teaches them his way. All the ways of the Lord are loving and faithful for those who keep his commands." (Psalm 25:10)