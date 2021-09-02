We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Supreme Court delivers decisive victory in battle to save the unborn
FREE Catholic Classes
The Supreme Court refused to block a Texas law that outlaws abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected. The Texas law will now become a precedent for similar laws in other states. What does this mean for the future of children in the United States?
Highlights
9/2/2021 (1 hour ago)
Published in Marriage & Family
Keywords: Texas, law, abortion, Supreme Court, pro-life
LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Late Wednesday night, the Supreme Court declined, 5-4, to hear a case brought by abortion providers in Texas. The providers asked the Supreme Court to grant them relief from a Texas law that bans abortions after a heartbeat is detected. It also allows private lawsuits against people who perform illegal abortions.
The decision was a genuine test of President Trump's Supreme Court, which was staunchly pro-life in composition. President Trump appointed Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett in part for their pro-life opinions. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito joined the President Trump appointees to decline the case.
Now, the Texas law goes into effect and is already compelling abortion providers to halt some operations. Since the law is successful, it will become a template for other states, which are certain to pass their own versions. While this does not mean a complete ban on abortion will go into effect, it will at least serve as a partial ban, providing a better chance at life for thousands, possibly millions of children.
Although the law does not go far enough to satisfy, it is still a major victory for life.
The next question is, what happens in the future? Since the Supreme Court declined to hear the case, it remains subject to future challenge. Technically, this would also be true had they heard and upheld the case, although it would be harder to challenge the law. For now, the law will stand, but if the balance of the court once again becomes anti-life, then the case is likely to be swiftly challenged and the law overturned. In short, this victory is a temporary one unless...
Unless voters continue to elect presidents with a strong -pro-life commitment.
There is little better than can be done. In 50 years of pro-life advocacy, with millions and millions of dollars spent, the pro-life movement, while important and influential, has little to show for itself. Simply praying and trying to convince people not to kill children in the womb produced no result. In the end, it was political action that made the difference. And it will be political action that preserves the right to life for children.
The right to life remains under intense assault across the nation. Not just for children, but also for the elderly and the sick. There are calls for euthanasia and other barbaric perversions of medicine. The pro-life movement, and the political movement associated with it, must not limit its advocacy to children, or merely to birth. The right to life, to dignity, and to all the things that make it possible for a person to know God must be preserved from the moment of conception to natural death.
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this.Today, we humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you donate just $5.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online is useful. If Catholic Online has given you $5.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, Catholic information that their work matters. If you are one of our rare donors, you have our gratitude and we warmly thank you. Help Now >
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. John Francis Regis
- St. Emily de Vialar
- St. Germana Cousin
- St. Luthgard
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.