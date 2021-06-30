Is Catholic School CANCELED?

Is Catholic education canceled?

Seriously misguided individuals are working hard to ruin Catholic education. They're allowing atheists and people who embrace error and reject the faith to teach our children; they're even questioning the existence of God in some Catholic schools. From the elementary classrooms to the universities, they're teaching that disordered and immoral sexual behavior is fine. They're raising tuition so only the richest kids can attend. Are some of the people in charge of Catholic education even Catholic anymore?



It's as if some of the people in charge of Catholic schools are TRYING TO DESTROY THEM.

In the past, Catholics only had to worry about anti-Catholics and secularists. But today, the Catholic schools are being torn apart from WITHIN. Authentic Catholic voices are now being silenced in the name of political correctness. Some faithful and devout clergy are removed from the classroom precisely BECAUSE they still believe and teach what the Scriptures and the Magisterium of the Church teach. The Bible isn't being taught. The Catechism isn't being taught. Ask any student who graduates from a Catholic school or university to simply recite the Ten Commandments. THEY CAN'T!

Here is just some of what is happening in our Catholic schools:

Catholic schools are closing at the rate of over 100 per year, with 209 closing in 2020. Enrollment in urban Catholic schools is down. In the past year alone, the Archdiocese of New York lost 11% of its students, Los Angeles, 12%.

Tuition continues to rise through the roof. It now costs $4,800 for one year of elementary school and more than $10,000 for a year of high school.

In the 1960s, there were close to 13,000 Catholic schools and 5.2 million students across our nation. Today, there are 1.6 million students attending less than 6,000 Catholic schools.

Only 80% of the students are Catholic, very few teachers are Priests and Nuns. Many teachers aren't even Catholic.

The percentage of Americans who identify as Catholic is just 20%, down from 24% in 2007. That's a MASSIVE decline in just 14 years!

Where does it stop? Are we going to do nothing and let Catholic Education in America collapse ENTIRELY?

Not on our watch! Now, we need you, students, and supporters of Catholic Online School to help fuel the fight. A New Evangelization that begins with a FREE world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere!

Your generous donation will help us do the following:

Continue producing more courses on the Catechism, the Bible, Saints, and the Sacraments: These courses also include lessons on Defending the Faith and Tough Questions where we give direct, orthodox answers to the toughest questions put to the Church.

Expand our reach: Our courses are excellent supplements for Catholic educators to use, whether in the classroom, your homeschool, or your parish community. Receiving MAGISTERIAL content in front of those who need it most, children and faithful Catholics who need to know the truth.

Promote the New Evangelization of Catholics and others: Billions of people are hungry for the Gospel, even if they don't know it. We ALL have a duty to evangelize them. This is the best way to do it, by preaching the Gospel in a FREE, ONLINE format that is viewed by people AROUND THE WORLD.



The Church has seen times like these before. It flourishes when good Catholics stand up and boldly preach the Gospel. We can do this by promoting FREE Catholic education. This is how we will reverse the trends and restore the Church in America and around the world.

