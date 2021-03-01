5 things the Catholic woman should keep in her purse
A woman's purse could be her own personal treasure chest or rescue kit. Women are notorious for carrying basically anything and everything in their purse... but what should a Catholic woman always keep in her purse?
3/1/2021 (51 minutes ago)
Published in Marriage & Family
LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - Here are 5 things the Catholic Woman should keep in her purse, according to Aleteia.
1. A Prayer Card
This one shouldn't come as a surprise. A prayer card is small enough to be easily kept within a purse, but powerful enough to influence an entire day. Her favorite prayer card can guide her through the troubles a day may present and inspire her to be better all at the same time.
2. Small Notebook
Sure, we have our smartphones, but there is something more personal and special about writing your thoughts down on paper. The Catholic Woman might have several different things she needs to keep track of, be it her children's schedule, a shopping list or a to-do list. Her favorite quotes can even be kept in the notebook for when she needs a little extra push in her day.
3. The Magnificat
According to Aleteia, "no Catholic woman's purse is complete without a copy of the beautiful Magnificat." The Magnificat is a pocket-sized spiritual guide to help develop our prayer life.
4. A Rosary
The rosary can be a source of comfort during those extra stressful days - during medical appointments or work meetings. Having a rosary on hand is the best way to pray when going on a long trip.
5. Coins
There's never a time when coins or small bills will not be useful to have on hand. For the Catholic woman, having this will allow her to offer a small amount of help to any of our less fortunate brothers and sisters.
