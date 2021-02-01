World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly: Pope Francis establishes new day to honor the elderly
Pope Francis has announced the establishment of an international day in honor of grandparents and the elderly.
Photo by Cristian Newman on Unsplash
2/1/2021 (1 hour ago)
Published in Marriage & Family
LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - Now, the fourth Sunday of July each year will mark 'The World Day for the Grandparents and the Elderly,' which is close to the feast of Jesus' grandparents, Saints Joachim and Anne.
"The Holy Spirit ... arouses thoughts and words of wisdom in the elderly today: their voice is precious because it sings the praises of God and guards the roots of peoples. They remind us that old age is a gift and that grandparents are the link between generations, to transmit to young people an experience of life and faith," Pope Francis explained from the Vatican's Apostolic Palace, according to Catholic News Agency.
"Grandparents are often forgotten and we forget this wealth of preserving and passing on the roots. For this reason, I have decided to establish the World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly."
This year, the World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly will take place on Sunday, July 25. The pope will offer a special Mass for the occasion, according to the Vatican Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life.
The global pandemic and subsequent lockdowns and quarantines has been especially hard on the elderly population. Many were forced into seclusion for their safety, but the effects of loneliness were found to be dangerous too.
Join us in a prayer for grandparents:
Dear St. Ann, You were truly twice blessed To have our blessed Mother As your daughter And Jesus our Savior As your grandson. I know that every period Of our lives Has its responsibilities As well as its joys.
Today, it seems That grandparents Have either too little Use or too much; Either we are shunted aside To do nothing, Or we are called upon To do everything.
Help me to know Just where my duties lie In my particular situation And to carry them out as best I can.
Take care of my family, My children, and their children. Inspire them all To follow your Grandson And lead truly Christian lives.
Keep all of us In your loving care, Never let us turn away from Jesus, And help us in the end To receive the joy Of entering into your Grandsons' Glorious presence forever.
Good St. Ann pray for us grandparents.
Amen.
