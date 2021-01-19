Sunday School with Ms. Marieann is here!

Sunday school is here! Join Ms. Marieann each Sunday at 11 AM Pacific time. Here's how!

We ask you, humbly, to help. Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Sunday School classes are here on Catholic Online School! These classes are intended for children and will help inspire your child with a love and appreciation of their Catholic faith.

Our first course studies First Confession and Reconciliation. New lessons will be taught LIVE every Sunday.

All lessons will be taught by Ms. Marieann Han, a catechist specializing in elementary education.

To join the class, register your student in Catholic Online School. Don't worry! Catholic Online School is 100% FREE!

On Sunday at 11:00 AM Pacific, CLICK THIS LINK TO JOIN THE CLASS.

Welcome to Sunday School!