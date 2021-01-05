Catholic Online School adds U.S. History!

 Skip to content

Catholic Online School is adding US History to its list of courses. The first chapter, "A New Nation," is already published. A second chapter on the US Constitution will be published this week. The course, tailored for Grade 8 learners, is appropriate for all ages, especially adults seeking a refresher, or non-Americans seeking to learn the basics of US history. 

By Marshall Connolly (NEWS CONSORTIUM)
1/5/2021 (2 weeks ago)

Published in Marriage & Family

Keywords: US History, school, Catholic Online School, education, free, America

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Catholic Online School is expanding, now offering courses in secular subjects. This is part of their mission to "Provide a FREE world-class Catholic education to anyone, anywhere." As we all know, Catholic education isn't just the catechism and prayers, but also every subject known to humanity. 

The Catholic Church has a great tradition of educating the people of the world in all subjects. Many of the first universities in Europe were established by the Catholic Church, and today the Church is one of the world's largest educators. 

Recent changes around the world, including advancements in technology, have more students than ever turning to online resources for education. Catholic Online School, with nearly half-a-million enrollments, is on the cutting edge of education with more than 5,000 individual student lessons. 

The school recently began offering live lessons, and is now branching out into secular subjects such as history and math. In addition, Catholic Online School continues to offer magisterially reviewed Catholic content and content produced by Catholic voices. One great example is The Way of Christ, produced by Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler Texas. 

All these courses are offered for free to anyone, anywhere. All a student needs is a smart device with access to the internet, and an email address to enroll. Enrollment takes only a minute and soon students of all ages can find age-appropriate content to help them grow in knowledge and faith. 

US History covers the period of the 1740s to the Industrial Revolution in the United States, and will help students understand this fundamental period in American history. The course is presented with a Catholic perspective, especially concerning God-given rights and the nation's Christian tradition. 

You may enroll in this course here

