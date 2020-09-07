Fr. James Altman: You cannot be Catholic & a Democrat. Period.

As the Bishop of Tyler, I endorse Fr. Altman's statement in this video. My shame that it has taken me so long. Thank you Fr. Altman for your COURAGE. If you love Jesus and His Church and this nation, please HEED THIS MISSION. -Bishop J. Strickland, Diocese of Tyler Texas.

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Father James Altman calls out the hypocrisies of Church hierarchy and their destructive leftist politicization of the Catholic Church that has slapped faithful Catholics in the face and led many others astray. Altman also explains the basis of human nature and our purpose in life.

Video produced by filmmaker Rebecca Brannon.

Content via Alpha News, MN