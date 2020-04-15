10 fun family activities to keep your children busy during Coronavirus Quarantine

As the Coronavirus continues to spread, many families are being asked to stay at home in an attempt to flatten the curve of infections and deaths quicker. Schools have been closed, places of employment have began laying people off, and entertainment venues are shut down.



As the days turned into weeks and the weeks now become months of quarantining, parents are struggling with finding activities to keep their children entertained.

We're here to help! We have several wonderful ideas for fun, friendly children-approved activities that can all be done at your own home.

Make a Cardboard Fort



Who doesn't love a good fort? Forts help children use both their creativity and their adventurous side. Once the fort is built, you guys can crawl in and read a good book or watch your favorite television show. If you don't have cardboard, a fort can easily be built with blankets or sheets.

Virtually Travel



Tons of the nation's popular destinations have opened up a live-stream for people to visit when they're stuck in their house. The Monterrey Bay Aquarium has a sea otter camera, the Georgia Aquarium has a beluga whale camera, and the Cincinnati Zoo live-streams many of their animals.

If animals aren't your thing, the Sequoia National Park has a virtual tour and France's most famous international museum, the Louvre also offers a virtual tour.

Bake Together

Baking is not only an excellent way to bond with your children, you can use it as a teaching opportunity. You can have your children figure out the measurements. At the end of your activity, you get to have a tasty treat, and nothing beats that.

Join Catholic Online School



We know many students are continuing their education in an online setting now. While learning reading, writing and math are all very important, keeping your children enriched with their faith is also important. Catholic Online School has religious education for many different grade levels, in addition to lessons on the most popular saints and prayers.

Have a Picnic



You are going to be feeding your children anyways, so why not make it into a fun activity with a picnic? Picnics allow you to break up the boring day-to-day routine and put a little excitement into your kids day.

Write a Letter

It's no secret that letter writing is becoming a thing of the past. However, we can use this quarantine system as a way to bring letters back into our lives. Many of our children have been away from their friends and grandparents. Have them write them a letter. Whether you decide to send it off (given some health concerns), is up to you, though.

Put Together A Puzzle

Puzzles can cause headaches, but when you've got nothing but time, puzzles can become a rewarding challenge. There's nothing like putting in the last piece of a puzzle you and your children worked so hard to put together.

Teach Your Kids How to Pray the Rosary



Praying the Rosary is such an important part of our Catholic faith, but so many of our children don't yet appreciate the Rosary. Take this time together to really teach your children how to pray the Rosary and why it's important to us.



Host a Paint Night

We've all seen those group paint nights all over the internet. Well now, many of them are doing virtual paint lessons. Join in on one of those with your children or make up your own paint lesson. Set them up with a paper, paint and brush. No matter what you create on paper, the memories will be worth it.

Make Your Own Board Game



Most of us have played the board games we own at home a ton of times. For children, playing the same thing over and over again can become boring and not fun. Mix it up and have them create their own board game. It will be fun to see what ideas they can come up with. Try helping them create their boards and play their new games with them.