Catholic Online School adds new grade school catechism courses!

Another batch of grade school catechism courses are on their way.

Catholic Online School just published a new batch of Grade 1 Catechism courses with more on the way soon.

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Catholic Online School has just published a fresh Grade 1 catechism course called "Sin and the Savior." The course teaches first grade-level students about Adam and Eve, Original Sin, the consequences of sin, and God's promise to send a savior. The course is the first in a new batch of grade school catechism courses being published now and over the next several weeks.

A second batch of courses is expected in the spring.

Catholic Online School's catechism courses are targeted at grades 1-8 with age-appropriate courses tailored for each level. However, adults can learn from the courses, and often do according to feedback sent to the school.

Each grade presently has five courses published with about four lessons each. The lessons are designed to be bite-sized with key concepts explained in simple terms. The centerpiece of each lesson is a short, instructional video that runs about three minutes in length. A lesson plan accompanies each video and comes with a transcript, a study guide, a quiz with answers, and occasional supplemental readings.

Teacher will probably find one lesson is adequate for a class period's worth of instruction if students are engaged and asking questions.

Catholic Online School plans to regularly publish new catechism courses for each grade level for quite some time to come with more than a hundred lessons for each grade level already planned.

For older students, Catholic Online School has a certificate course on Confirmation. While earning the certificate does not mean a student is confirmed, it does mean a student has been presented with most or all of the information a confirmed Catholic should be taught, based on the Catechism. The course is an ideal centerpiece for catechists who want to use it as a guide for their own instruction.

Adults will find there's plenty more to explore. Courses such as Explore the Bible, study some of the Bible's great mysteries, plus there are courses on the saints, prayers, the Ten Commandments, and even one on the Knight's Templar. Other courses are entering production such as one on the Constitution of the United States and Great Battles in History. While these courses are not distinctly Catholic, they will provide a greater selection of quality educational material for Catholic learners. The long-term goal is for the school to offer all subjects at all grade levels, not just religious education.

The mission of Catholic Online School is to provide a free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere. The courses are free and there are no books, materials, services, or subscription to buy, ever. The school is also ad-free. The school is supported by generous donations alone.

For those who wish to have a look at the school, you can enjoy the site by clicking here.

Anyone wishing to enroll in the school may click here. Once you are enrolled in the school, you will need to enroll in each course you wish to take. But once logged into the school, you can enroll in new courses with just one click, so it is quite convenient.

If you wish to support the educational mission of Catholic Online School, you may donate here through Your Catholic Voice Foundation.

