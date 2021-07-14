Motherhood: Are You Ready to Answer God's Call?

Becoming a mother is one of God's greatest gifts to many women. He looks upon us and grants us worthy of bringing one of His children to earth.

LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - But how can we determine if God is calling us to be a mother? How can we decide when we are ready to take the path many mothers of the Bible took?

Even though God laid out a descriptive guide in the Bible for how mothers should strive to raise their children, actually becoming a mother with a newborn baby to take care of can be a scary thing. This is a huge decision that a husband and wife should not take lightly.

If your heart is open to a new addition in the family, then God might be telling you that you are ready. According to Beliefnet, "Sometimes the question isn't if you are ready to have a child, but rather if you are able to love a new child." If you are not ready to accept the new role as mother, you won't be able to fully give all your love to your newborn. Your capacity to love must be wide open. "If you believe God is opening up your heart to the new experience, then it's a sign it might be time to being."

A mother must be responsible - like Sarah: The Mother Who Waited. She and her husband, Abraham, had to wait for God to fulfill his promise of granting them a child of their own. Though her faith did waiver, she never acted out of God's consent, and that was the responsible thing to do in that moment.

There is a great amount of responsibility that comes with a newborn baby. "Your life affects another life about as deeply as it possibly can," explains Beliefnet. "Your choices, words, attitudes, experiences all affect how your kids develop."

A woman who decides she wants a baby and that God is telling her she is ready will also be financially stable and her husband will feel God has told him he is ready, too.

Giving your body to the miracle of motherhood is a beautiful thing. When you believe you are ready to follow in Mary's footsteps and give God that "Yes!", your life will change in wonderful ways. One of God's greatest miracles is the miracle of life - and only you, as a woman, can experience this powerful moment in time and become just like Mary, like Elizabeth, like Hannah, and like Naomi, and all the other great mothers from the Bible.

Copyright 2021 - Distributed by Catholic Online