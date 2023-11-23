Bless Friday takes on greedy Black Friday with the power of Christ's love

Black Friday is notably one of the largest shopping days of the year. Millions of people gather in front of stores, often camping out, to be among the first to get their hands on the best sales deals.Â

LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - Black Friday turns even the most pleasant-hearted person into a complete savage. One can even go so far as to dub the day, Brawl Friday.

However, many Christians all over the country are taking a promising stand against the materialistic-nature of Black Friday and turning the day into Bless Friday.

Founded in 2010, Bless Friday began with the intent of honoring Jesus and his sacred love for all people through community service. It's focus has been on giving back with love rather than store-bought gifts.

Bless Friday Founder, Chuck Fox started the movement in Houston, Texas six years ago. His ultimate goal was to change the way Americans celebrated Christmas, by kicking the season off with Christ's love rather than stressful shopping.

"At a time when fault lines in our country have been exposed, Christians across the political spectrum are uniting in Christ by serving our communities," Fox stated to One News Now, regarding this year's Bless Friday. Houston will celebrate this year by attending to a local medical clinic ministry and blessing those less fortunate than themselves.

Pastor Mike Black and his wife, Debbie, from a small Texas town, hope their participation in Bless Friday "will start the Christmas season with a spirit of blessing others with acts of kindness that will leave lasting impressions," according to One News Now.

"We want to begin our Christmas celebration by serving others just as Jesus did," the Blacks expressed. "Placing the focus on Jesus at the beginning of Christmas transforms how we experience the whole season."

This year, instead of standing in lines that can stretch a mile-long, go out and help someone in need. Tap into the love Jesus has spread throughout and something for someone else.

"You don't have to be a member of these churches to participate," informed Fox. "Just pick an activity that honors Christ, gather together your family and friends, and start your Christmas celebration with service."

---





Copyright 2021 - Distributed by Catholic Online