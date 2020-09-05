 Skip to content

10 of Mother Teresa's Most Memorable Quotes

On the path to sainthood, we remember Mother Teresa

Mother Teresa set out to change the world and her life has inspired many.

By Abigail James (CALIFORNIA NETWORK)
9/5/2020 (Now)

Over her lifetime, she was quoted with many powerful words. Here are some of her most memorable statements:

"A life not lived for others is not a life."

Mother Teresa


"Every time you smile at someone, it is an action of love, a gift to that person, a beautiful thing."

"I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples."


Mother Teresa


"Even if you're on the right rack, you'll get run over if you just sit there."

"Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin."

Mother Teresa


"Live simply so others may simply live."

"If we pray, we will believe; If we believe, we will love; If we love, we will serve."

Mother Teresa


"Intense love does not measure, it just gives."

"Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love."

Mother Teresa


"Go out into the world today and love the people you meet. Let your presence light new light in the hearts of people."

Deacon Keith Fournier

10 of Mother Teresa's Most Memorable Quotes

