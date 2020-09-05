10 of Mother Teresa's Most Memorable Quotes

Mother Teresa set out to change the world and her life has inspired many.

Over her lifetime, she was quoted with many powerful words. Here are some of her most memorable statements:

"A life not lived for others is not a life."

"I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples."

"Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin."



"If we pray, we will believe; If we believe, we will love; If we love, we will serve."



"Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love."