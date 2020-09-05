We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
10 of Mother Teresa's Most Memorable Quotes
Mother Teresa set out to change the world and her life has inspired many.
Highlights
9/5/2020
Over her lifetime, she was quoted with many powerful words. Here are some of her most memorable statements:
"A life not lived for others is not a life."
"Every time you smile at someone, it is an action of love, a gift to that person, a beautiful thing."
"I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples."
"Even if you're on the right rack, you'll get run over if you just sit there."
"Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin."
"Live simply so others may simply live."
"If we pray, we will believe; If we believe, we will love; If we love, we will serve."
"Intense love does not measure, it just gives."
"Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love."
"Go out into the world today and love the people you meet. Let your presence light new light in the hearts of people."
---
