Start every morning off the right way... with God!

Each new day is a gift from God; a fresh opportunity to grow in faith, seek His will, and walk more closely with Jesus Christ. Before the demands, distractions, and worries of the day begin, take a moment to turn your heart toward the Lord through His Word.



Scripture has the power to renew our minds, strengthen our trust, calm our fears, and fill us with the peace that only God can provide. These 10 inspiring Bible verses will help you start your morning with faith, hope, and confidence in God's loving plan for your life.

Romans 12:2 "Do not conform yourselves to this age but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and pleasing and perfect."

Proverbs 3:6 "In all your ways be mindful of him, and he will make straight your paths."

Philippians 4:6 "Have no anxiety at all, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, make your requests known to God."

Isaiah 41:10 "Do not fear: I am with you; do not be anxious: I am your God. I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my victorious right hand."



Matthew 6:33 "But seek first the kingdom [of God] and his righteousness,[a] and all these things will be given you besides."

Philippians 4:7 "Then the peace of God that surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus."

Proverbs 3:5 "Trust in the Lord with all your heart, on your own intelligence do not rely."

Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know well the plans I have in mind for you - of the Lord - plans for your welfare and not for woe, so as to give you a future of hope."

Matthew 6:34 "Do not worry about tomorrow; tomorrow will take care of itself. Sufficient for a day is its own evil."

Philippians 4:8 "Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is gracious, if there is any excellence and if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things."