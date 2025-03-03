 Skip to content

We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past this

Dear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.

Help Now >

New Study Suggests Proof Jesus Was Buried in the Shroud of Turin

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. Home & Family
  4. Living Faith
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes

The Shroud of Turin, a linen cloth long revered by Christians, is once again at the center of a heated debate as recent scientific findings suggest that it may indeed date back to the time of Jesus Christ. This cloth, measuring 4.3 meters by 1.1 meters, bears two images--both front and back--of a man who appears to have suffered the wounds of crucifixion. For centuries, it has been a subject of fascination and controversy, with some believing it to be the burial cloth of Jesus, while others argue it is a medieval forgery. New evidence from a team of Italian researchers in 2022 and 2023 provides renewed hope for those who affirm its authenticity.

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>

(Wikimedia Commons)

(Wikimedia Commons)

Highlights

By Abigail James
3/3/2025 (14 minutes ago)

Published in Living Faith

Keywords: Catholic, Jesus, Jesus Christ, Shroud of Turin

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
New Study Suggests Proof Jesus Was Buried in the Shroud of Turin

Daily Catholic

Free to learn, costly to create—support RCIA today!

Free to learn, costly to create—support RCIA today!

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Light Your Free Prayer Candle

Light Your Free Prayer Candle

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.