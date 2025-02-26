 Skip to content

Pope Francis Advances Causes of Sainthood for these Servants of God

By Abigail James
2/26/2025 (1 hour ago)

Published in Living Faith

Keywords: Canonization, Pope Francis, Sainthood

Pope Francis has taken significant steps in the journey toward canonization for select individuals recognized for their holiness and sacrifice. In an audience granted to Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Edgar PeĂ±a Parra, Substitute for General Affairs, the Holy Father authorized the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints to promulgate various decrees advancing the causes of sainthood for multiple Servants of God.

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>

