Vatican Announces Nightly Rosary for Pope Francis as He Recovers in Hospital

The Vatican has announced a new prayer initiative as Pope Francis continues his recovery at Rome's Gemelli Hospital. Beginning Monday evening, cardinals will lead a nightly rosary in St. Peter's Square, gathering at 9 p.m. Rome time to pray for the Holy Father's health.

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>

The Vatican has announced a new prayer initiative as Pope Francis continues his recovery at Rome's Gemelli Hospital. Beginning Monday evening, cardinals will lead a nightly rosary in St. Peter's Square, gathering at 9 p.m. Rome time to pray for the Holy Father's health.

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>