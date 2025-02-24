We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
Vatican Announces Nightly Rosary for Pope Francis as He Recovers in Hospital
The Vatican has announced a new prayer initiative as Pope Francis continues his recovery at Rome's Gemelli Hospital. Beginning Monday evening, cardinals will lead a nightly rosary in St. Peter's Square, gathering at 9 p.m. Rome time to pray for the Holy Father's health.
2/24/2025 (21 minutes ago)
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: Pope, Pope Francis, Pope Francis Health, Pope Francis Rosary, Prayer, Rosary, Vatican
