Humility Over Pride: A Path to Overcoming Division in Today's Culture

Pride is not just a personal vice--it can also become a societal force that tears communities apart. In our current political climate, we see this destructive power at work, particularly in the liberal and progressive movements that dominate much of modern discourse. Pride has taken root in a culture that seeks to "cancel" or "destroy" anyone or anything that does not conform to a specific worldview. This relentless pride stands in stark contrast to the humility we are called to as followers of Christ.

Pride fosters division by insisting on control and refusing to tolerate dissent. In today's America, many progressive voices claim the moral high ground, silencing those with differing opinions through tactics of public shaming, boycotts, and ostracization. Whether it's erasing history, redefining fundamental truths, or attacking faith-based beliefs, this pride-driven cancel culture reveals an unwillingness to forgive, dialogue, or seek common ground. It demands absolute conformity, leaving no room for humility, compassion, or understanding.

As Catholics, we must resist the temptation to respond to this pride with more pride. Our faith calls us to a different path--one of humility and forgiveness. Pride may demand retribution or self-righteousness, but humility remembers that we are all sinners in need of God's grace. It challenges us to love our enemies, pray for those who persecute us, and seek reconciliation instead of retaliation (Matthew 5:44).

The political and cultural turmoil of our times mirrors the deeper spiritual battle within each of us. Pride insists, "I am right, and you are wrong," while humility says, "Let us seek the truth together, in love." Jesus modeled this humility, even as He stood firm in truth. He did not seek to destroy His adversaries but to redeem them. His example is a reminder that humility is not weakness but strength rooted in God's love.

Today's cancel culture thrives on pride, division, and destruction. As Catholics, we are called to counteract these forces by embodying humility in our words and actions. This does not mean compromising our faith or values, but standing firm in truth with love and mercy. By rejecting the pride that fuels cancel culture, we can work to heal the wounds of our nation and be witnesses to the transformative power of God's grace.

In a culture drowning in pride, let us rise above, choosing humility and forgiveness. It is only through these virtues that we can overcome division and bring the peace of Christ to our troubled world.

