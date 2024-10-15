Jesus Christ and the Founding of the Catholic Church: The Papacy, the Bible, and the Real Presence in the Eucharist

The Catholic Church traces its origins directly to Jesus Christ, who founded the Church in 33 AD when He appointed Saint Peter as the first Pope, thereby establishing the papal office that continues to this day. As the Church grew, it was responsible for compiling the Bible in its entirety, a process that culminated in 382 AD under Pope Damasus I. While Protestantism, a significant branch of Christianity, did not emerge until the 16th century, the Catholic Church remains rooted in the ancient teachings of Christ, including the doctrine of His real presence in the Eucharist.



Understanding the origins and the core teachings of the Catholic Church helps clarify its distinct role in Christian history and its foundational beliefs, especially regarding the papacy, the authority of Scripture, and the profound mystery of the Eucharist.

The Founding of the Catholic Church: Jesus Appoints Saint Peter

The Catholic Church holds firmly that it was founded by Jesus Christ Himself, as recorded in the Gospels. One of the key moments in this foundation is when Christ declared Peter as the head of His Church. In Matthew 16:18-19, Jesus says to Peter:

"And I tell you that you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the gates of Hades will not overcome it. I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven; whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven."

This passage is seen by Catholics as the moment when Christ establishes the Church on Peter, whose name means "rock," appointing him as the leader, or Pope, of the nascent Church. Peter's leadership as the first Pope is foundational to the Church's understanding of the papacy as a divinely instituted office, passed down in an unbroken line through Peter's successors.

The Catholic Church teaches that through the authority given to Peter, Jesus instituted a visible and structured Church, with the Pope as the spiritual leader of the universal Church. The Pope's role is to shepherd Christ's flock, ensure the preservation of the teachings of Jesus, and serve as the earthly representative of Christ's authority.

The Bible: A Catholic Book

Another key element of the Catholic Church's historical foundation is the Bible itself. The Bible is central to all Christian traditions, but it is important to remember that it was the Catholic Church that compiled and canonized the Bible as we know it today. The process of gathering and affirming the books of the Old and New Testaments took place over several centuries, and it was under the authority of the Church that the canon of Scripture was formalized.

In 382 AD, at the Synod of Rome, Pope Damasus I confirmed the canon of the Bible, identifying which books were divinely inspired and authoritative for Christian teaching. This list of books was reaffirmed at later Church councils, including the Councils of Hippo (393 AD) and Carthage (397 AD). These councils, guided by the Holy Spirit, discerned the books that should make up the Bible, based on their apostolic origins and consistent use in liturgical and doctrinal settings.

It's important to recognize that the Bible did not simply descend from heaven in its current formďż˝"it was entrusted to the Catholic Church to gather, preserve, and interpret. The Church's role in compiling the Bible underscores the Catholic belief that Scripture and Sacred Tradition are both essential to understanding the fullness of God's revelation. While Scripture is the inspired word of God, the Church holds that Tradition helps guide the proper interpretation of the Bible through the teaching authority, or Magisterium, of the Church.

Protestantism: A 16th Century Movement

Protestantism, which began in the 1500s, represents a break from the Catholic Church that had been the primary guardian of the Christian faith for over 1,500 years. The Protestant Reformation was initiated by figures like Martin Luther, John Calvin, and Huldrych Zwingli, who sought to reform perceived abuses within the Catholic Church. However, these reformers ultimately broke away from the Church, creating new Christian denominations.

One of the key theological disagreements between Protestant reformers and the Catholic Church was the role of Scripture and the authority of the Church. While Protestantism emphasized sola scriptura, or Scripture alone, as the basis of faith, the Catholic Church maintained that both Sacred Tradition and Scripture, interpreted by the Church's Magisterium, are necessary for a full understanding of the Christian faith.

Catholicism, with its apostolic succession, sacraments, and adherence to the teachings of Christ as passed down through the centuries, holds that the Catholic Church remains the Church that Christ founded, with an unbroken continuity from the time of the apostles.

The Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist

One of the most profound teachings of the Catholic Church, and one that distinguishes it from many Protestant denominations, is the belief in the real presence of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist. According to Catholic teaching, during the celebration of the Mass, the bread and wine become the actual Body and Blood of Jesus Christ through the process of transubstantiation.

This belief is rooted in Jesus' own words at the Last Supper:

"This is my body, which is given for you; do this in remembrance of me." (Luke 22:19)

And:

"Truly, truly, I say to you, unless you eat the flesh of the Son of Man and drink his blood, you have no life in you." (John 6:53)

For Catholics, the Eucharist is not merely symbolic but a sacrament in which Christ becomes physically present under the appearance of bread and wine. The real presence of Christ in the Eucharist is a mystery of faith that Catholics believe is based on Jesus' own promise. The Church teaches that when the priest, acting in the person of Christ, pronounces the words of consecration during the Mass, the substance of the bread and wine is transformed, even though their appearance remains unchanged.

The Eucharist is the "source and summit" of Catholic life, as it is the fullest expression of communion with Christ. By receiving the Body and Blood of Christ in the Eucharist, Catholics believe they are united with Jesus in a deeply intimate way, and they are spiritually nourished to live out their Christian mission in the world.

The Catholic Church's Unbroken Tradition

The Catholic Church, founded by Jesus Christ through Saint Peter, stands on the firm foundation of both Scripture and Tradition, carrying forward the teachings of Christ for over two millennia. The Church compiled the Bible, provided the continuity of apostolic leadership through the papacy, and has faithfully guarded the profound mysteries of the faith, including the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist.

While Protestantism did not emerge until the 1500s, the Catholic Church remains connected to the original apostolic foundation laid by Jesus Himself. For Catholics, the real presence of Jesus in the Eucharist, the authority of the Pope, and the sacredness of the Scriptures all stem from the Church that Christ instituted for the salvation of souls. This legacy continues today, inviting all believers into a deeper relationship with Christ through the Church He established.