Commentary on Our Lady of the Rosary from Fr. Denis Wilde, OSA

Today, on the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary, our need to rely on the precious gift of the Rosary is perhaps more acute than ever before. Contempt for human life is everywhere we look.

A week ago today, a state judge in Georgia struck down that state's law protecting babies from abortion once their heartbeats can be detected. The ruling paved the way for abortion to 22 weeks to resume, and a headline today assures us that is has: Georgia abortion clinics see surge after 6-week abortion ban struck down.

A year ago today, Americans woke up to the horrific news of a carefully coordinated terror attack under way in Israel, in which 1,200 people - babies included - would be brutally murdered. Of the 240 hostages taken, the fate of 101 more remains unknown.

But if the attack itself was not bad enough, the response from many brainwashed Americans made it clear that the culture of death had made deep inroads here.

We need the Rosary, today and all days.

The feast day was established by Saint Pius V in 1571 to commemorate the victory of the Christian fleet at the Battle of Lepanto, which was attributed to the intercession of Mary through the Rosary.

The fleet that engaged Ottoman Empire ships consisted of ships from Spain, Venice and the Papal States. Then-Pope Pius V ordered public prayers and asked the Catholic faithful to pray the Rosary. The victory at Lepanto halted Ottoman expansion into Europe and is often regarded as a symbol of Christian unity.

In gratitude, Pius instituted the Feast of Our Lady of Victory, which was renamed Our Lady of the Rosary in 1573.

The Rosary is a devotion that is strongly embraced by the pro-life movement. This is so for good reasons, because in the Hail Mary we praise a mother, and we worship the fruit of her womb. Our salvation began because a mother said yes to the life within her! In the Rosary we also say, "Pray for us sinners." We don't point the finger at others, but rather at ourselves. We know that sin that is in the world, but we start by repenting of the sin within us.

What is at the core of prayerful vigils - 40 Days for Life, even pro-life "rescues" of the unborn by halting their mothers from their misguided entry into abortion mills - is the Rosary. The power of barraging heaven with "Holy Mary, Mother of God, Pray for us now and at the hour of our death, reinforces participants to act with courage and conviction.

For hurricane victims, warring parties and countless others, "now" often becomes "the hour of our death." The Rosary wages war on impending spiritual death and as in Lepanto, saves lives well beyond our puny calculations.

The Rosary symbolizes hope and compassion, reminding us of the inherent dignity of every individual. By invoking the prayers of Our Lady of the Rosary, pro-life advocates find strength in our efforts to inspire a change in attitude towards life and to support mothers facing challenging circumstances. In this way, the Rosary becomes not just a personal devotion but a collective expression of faith and action within the pro-life movement.

Praying the Rosary is the best way to begin to rebuild the Culture of Life.

It has been the weapon of love and protection Our Blessed Lady, in her acclaimed apparitions, promises will prevent disasters and safeguard our efforts. Let us always make "the beads" part of our daily rhythm of life and storm heaven under her banner for life-protecting candidates' victory across this nation this election!

Fr. Denis Wilde, OSA, Ph.D., is the associate chaplain for Priests for Life. A concert pianist, he was formerly an associate professor of music at Villanova University.