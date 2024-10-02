What's Different About the Catholic Bible? A Catholic Perspective on the Canon of Scripture

One of the most significant differences between Catholicism and Protestantism is the canon of the Bible--the collection of books recognized as inspired by God and included in Scripture. Catholics and Protestants share a majority of the same biblical texts, but there are several key differences in the number of books included in the Old Testament. The Catholic Bible contains seven books that are not found in most Protestant Bibles, along with additional sections in two other books.



This difference arises from historical and theological developments, particularly during the Protestant Reformation in the 1500s, when Protestant reformers rejected some of the books that had been traditionally accepted by the Church for centuries. Understanding these differences and the reasons behind them sheds light on the broader question of how Catholics view the Bible and its role in the life of the Church.

The Catholic Canon: What Is Included?

The Catholic Bible consists of 73 books: 46 in the Old Testament and 27 in the New Testament. This is in contrast to the typical Protestant Bible, which includes 66 books, with 39 in the Old Testament and 27 in the New Testament.

The additional books in the Catholic Old Testament are known as the Deuterocanonical books, meaning "second canon." These books are:

Tobit Judith Wisdom (also called the Wisdom of Solomon) Sirach (also called Ecclesiasticus) Baruch 1 Maccabees 2 Maccabees

In addition to these books, the Catholic Bible includes sections of Esther and Daniel that are not found in Protestant Bibles. These texts were part of the Greek Septuagint--a Greek translation of the Hebrew Scriptures widely used in the early Christian Church--and had been accepted as Scripture by Christians for centuries.

Why the Difference? A Historical Perspective

To understand the difference between the Catholic and Protestant Bibles, we need to look at the historical development of the biblical canon. For the early Church, the Scriptures consisted of what we now call the Old Testament, largely based on the Greek Septuagint. This version of the Old Testament included the Deuterocanonical books and was widely used by Greek-speaking Jews in the Diaspora and by early Christians, including the Apostles.

The Septuagint was highly influential in the early Church, especially as Christianity spread throughout the Roman Empire. The Deuterocanonical books were considered Scripture by early Church Fathers like St. Augustine, St. Jerome, and others. When the Church officially defined the canon of Scripture at the Council of Rome in 382 AD and later at the Councils of Hippo (393 AD) and Carthage (397 AD), these books were included.

However, by the time of the Protestant Reformation in the 16th century, some reformers, such as Martin Luther, questioned the inclusion of the Deuterocanonical books. One of the reasons for this was that these books were not part of the Hebrew Masoretic Text, which was used by Jewish scholars in Palestine. The Masoretic Text, developed between the 7th and 10th centuries AD, excluded the Deuterocanonical books because they were not originally written in Hebrew or were not considered part of the Hebrew Scriptures at that time.

The Protestant reformers chose to adopt the Masoretic Text as the basis for their Old Testament canon, thereby excluding the Deuterocanonical books. This decision was influenced by theological concerns as well. For example, the book of 2 Maccabees supports the practice of praying for the dead--a practice that was seen as problematic by Protestant reformers who rejected certain Catholic teachings, including the doctrine of purgatory.

Thus, the Protestant Bible, based on the Hebrew Masoretic Text, contains only 39 Old Testament books, while the Catholic Bible, based on the Septuagint, includes 46 books.

The Catholic Church's Response

The Catholic Church reaffirmed its acceptance of the Deuterocanonical books at the Council of Trent (1545-1563) in response to the challenges of the Protestant Reformation. The Council of Trent explicitly declared the canonicity of these books and upheld the Church's long-standing tradition of using the Septuagint as the basis for the Old Testament.

The Church teaches that the canon of Scripture, including the Deuterocanonical books, is part of the divinely inspired Word of God. These books provide important historical, moral, and spiritual teachings that have nourished the faith of Catholics for centuries.

The Role of Sacred Tradition

One key difference between the Catholic and Protestant approaches to the Bible is the role of Sacred Tradition. While Protestant reformers emphasized sola scriptura--the idea that Scripture alone is the final authority for Christian faith and practice--the Catholic Church teaches that both Scripture and Tradition are essential to understanding God's revelation.

Catholics believe that the Bible must be interpreted within the context of the living Tradition of the Church, guided by the Holy Spirit. This Tradition includes the teachings of the Church Fathers, the decisions of Church councils, and the ongoing Magisterium (teaching authority) of the Church.

The Catholic Church views Tradition and Scripture as forming a unified whole, with Tradition helping to interpret and apply the truths found in Scripture.

The decision to include the Deuterocanonical books in the canon of Scripture is based on the Church's Tradition, which has always recognized these books as inspired and beneficial for the instruction of the faithful.

The Spiritual Significance of the Deuterocanonical Books

The Deuterocanonical books hold great spiritual significance for Catholics, offering insights into faith, perseverance, and God's action in history. For example:

Wisdom of Solomon: This book offers profound reflections on the nature of wisdom, the immortality of the soul, and the rewards of righteousness. It emphasizes the eternal nature of God's justice and is a key text in understanding Catholic teachings on the afterlife.

This book offers profound reflections on the nature of wisdom, the immortality of the soul, and the rewards of righteousness. It emphasizes the eternal nature of God's justice and is a key text in understanding Catholic teachings on the afterlife. Tobit : A story of faith, family, and divine providence, Tobit provides a beautiful narrative of God's care for His people. It also emphasizes the importance of almsgiving, prayer, and trusting in God's plan.

: A story of faith, family, and divine providence, Tobit provides a beautiful narrative of God's care for His people. It also emphasizes the importance of almsgiving, prayer, and trusting in God's plan. 2 Maccabees: This book recounts the Jewish struggle for religious freedom under the Seleucid Empire. It includes the famous passage that supports prayers for the dead (2 Maccabees 12:45-46), which is foundational for the Catholic understanding of purgatory.

These books, along with the rest of the Old and New Testaments, help Catholics grow in their understanding of God's will and the richness of the faith.

The Catholic Bible as a Treasure of Faith

For Catholics, the Bible is not just a book but a living document that, together with Sacred Tradition, reveals the fullness of God's plan for humanity. The inclusion of the Deuterocanonical books in the Catholic canon is part of the Church's rich heritage, passed down through the centuries and affirmed by councils and Church Fathers. These books offer valuable insights into faith, morality, and the workings of divine providence.

While the Protestant Reformation brought changes to the biblical canon for many Christian communities, the Catholic Church remains committed to the canon that was affirmed in the early Church and solidified at the Council of Trent. The Catholic Bible, with its 73 books, remains a profound treasure of divine revelation, guiding the faithful toward deeper understanding and union with God.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Your support makes stories like this possible!

Catholic Online is completely donor supported, allowing us to report on what truly is happening in the world, free of charge and uncensored. A donation to Catholic Online will ensure millions around the world can continue to come to our site to find the faith people are so desperately searching for in life.