The Nativity of Mary: A Prayer for All Innocent Children

The Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary invites us to reflect on her early life and seek her intercession for the world's innocent children. While many titles of the Blessed Virgin focus on her roles as the Queen of Heaven and Earth, the title "Mary the Child" stands out, emphasizing her humble beginnings and purity as a young girl.



In his 2004 homily for this feast, Pope St. John Paul II spoke profoundly about this aspect of Mary:

"The liturgy today commemorates the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. This feast, very important to popular piety, leads us to admire in Mary the Child, the purest dawn of the Redemption. We are contemplating a little girl like every other, yet at the same time the only one who was 'blessed among women' (Lk 1: 42). Mary was the immaculate 'Daughter of Zion,' destined to become the Mother of the Messiah."

Pope St. John Paul II's reflection on Mary the Child is not just an acknowledgment of her past but a call to action. In light of specific global tragedies, he urged the faithful to pray for children suffering around the world. He noted:

"Looking at the Child Mary, how can we fail to remember the many defenseless children of Beslan, in Ossezia, victims of a barbaric kidnapping and tragic massacre?... At this moment our gaze broadens to take in all innocent children in every corner of the earth who are victims of the violence of adults. Children forced to use weapons and taught to hate and kill; children induced to beg in the streets, exploited for easy earnings; children ill-treated and humiliated by arrogant, abusive grown-ups; children left to themselves, deprived of the warmth of a family and prospects of a future; children who die of hunger, children killed in the many wars in various regions of the world."

In response, he led a litany to the Virgin Mary, imploring her intercession for these children:

"For all the children in so many parts of the world who are suffering and dying because of the violence and abuse of adults: that the Lord will enable them to feel the comfort of his love and melt the hardness of hearts that is the cause of their suffering, let us pray."

Pope St. John Paul II concluded with a moving prayer:

"God, our Father, you created men and women so that they might live together in communion. Make us understand that every child is a treasure of humanity and that violence to others is a dead end with no future. We ask you this through the intercession of the Virgin Mother of Jesus Christ Our Lord, who lives and reigns for ever and ever."

As we celebrate the birth of the Child Mary, let us reflect on her life and pray earnestly for children suffering around the world. May Mary, in her purity and grace, intercede for their protection and comfort.

